The Knowledge Futures Group is hosting a series of conversations (15-20 people each) as part of its Measuring Knowledge program.

The conversations will discuss challenges and opportunities associated with using analytics and metrics to measure success from the perspective of researchers, authors, editors, and tool creators. The first such session around metrics will take place on July 30 from 2:00-4:00 pm US Eastern time.

Together we will consider:

What data is being collected and why

What uncollected data would be useful

How we can design measurement systems that uphold shared values.

During the two hour call, the group will review several current analytics options, share perspectives on the challenges and needs of different participants, and work together to build documentation that can be publicly shared to organize collective progress.

Agenda (in progress)*

2:00-2:15: Welcome and Introductions

2:15-2:30: Measuring Knowledge in Context

Travis Rich, KFG Role

Amy Brand, AAAS article

Gabe Stein: What we hope to accomplish today What are the types of impact that matter? Who are the audiences that count?



2:30-3:50: Mapping Exercise

What We Collect Now (and for whom and for what purposes)

What We Could Collect (and for whom and for what purposes)

3:50-4:00: Next Steps and Closing

4:00 Social time (for those who wish to hang around for informal chat—BYOB!)

We’ll meet using Gather.Town (no account required) Join here.

*To allow as much discussion time as possible, there is no scheduled break. Please feel free to take one as needed.

Questions? Please email Heather Staines at [email protected]