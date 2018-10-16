Skip to main content
The Latest
July 2022 Product Update
ORCID in Crossref Deposits, Right-to-left text editing, Improved math editing, Rich Text Titles, "My Pubs" in Dashboard
May 2022 Product Update
Submissions functionality now live on PubPub!
Community Newsletter Archive
Sustainability Plan Announcement
February Newsletter
Falling Open
Your October 2021 PubPub Community Update
Open knowledge all over the place
Your August 2021 PubPub Community Update
Staying in touch 📯
Your July 2021 PubPub Community Update
We Feel Your Momentum
Your May 2021 PubPub Community Update
Updates Towards a Community Publishing Ecosystem🌱
Your April 2021 PubPub Community Update
Your PubPub March Wormhole 🐛
Your March 2021 PubPub Community Update
A Good Look 👀
Your February 2021 PubPub Community Update
Your PubPub Year In Review 💫
A look at key milestones and growth from 2020
So. Many. Updates.
Your November 2020 PubPub newsletter
Supporting our Communities and Enjoying Community Support
Your October 2020 PubPub newsletter
Developed Features and Community Developments
Your August 2020 PubPub newsletter
Strengthening Pub and Community Connections
Your July 2020 PubPub newsletter
We have much work to do
Your June 2020 PubPub newsletter
New Dashboard: Live! and other updates we're excited about
Your May 2020 PubPub newsletter
Open knowledge amid a pandemic & new supportive features
Your April 2020 PubPub newsletter
Updates, news, & increasing access to federally-funded research
Your March 2020 PubPub newsletter
Updated Terms, New Partnerships, & More
Your February 2020 PubPub newsletter
Improved PDF exports & more from PubPub
Your December 2019 PubPub newsletter
Streamlined imports, multiple license choices, and more
Your October 2019 PubPub newsletter
Streamlined imports, multiple license choices, and more
Coming soon: new Pub design & publishing workflow features
Collections are here (plus, some exciting team news)
Custom homepages and download files
New year, new formats, new community!
Lots of small presents...
Search is here! (Also, community news)
New page layouts for issues and chapters, tables of contents, submissions, and more
Improved import and review, PubPub communities in print, and more!
Product Update Archive
by
PubPub Team
Product Update, January 2022
by
PubPub Team
October Product Update
by
PubPub Team
August Product Update
by
PubPub Team
April Product Update
