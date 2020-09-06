We’re excited to bring together Communities and Individual Users to share use cases, to share the roadmap, and to discuss challenges and opportunities.

September 15, 2020, 10:00 am US Eastern Time

Draft Agenda:

10:00-10:15: Welcome and Intros (Heather Staines)

10:15-10:45: Partner Presentations

10:45-11:00: PubPub Roadmap Update (Gabe Stein)

11:00-11:45: Roundtable discussions by topic

Metadata & Context — Between advanced Crossref depositing and Connections, PubPub is starting to venture into capturing and distributing the context, process, and metadata surrounding your work. How can we expand on these features to better capture and surface the context and process that goes into creating high-quality work? (Led by Eric McDaniel)

Site & Page Design — There’s always been an inherent tension between ease-of-use and customization, especially when it comes to page and site design. We’re working on shifting more towards customization after seeing some very creative hacks folks have done, and would love to know what your main needs are when it comes to customization. (Led by Catherine Ahearn)

Community Features — We’re planning to spend the fall and winter working on features that help communities function well: submissions, review, and discussions. We’re just starting to sketch out some big ideas in this direction, and would like your early feedback on them. (Led by Travis Rich)