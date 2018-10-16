Join the Newsletter

PubPub is an open authoring and publishing platform initially developed as a Media Lab project. It socializes the process of knowledge creation by integrating conversation, annotation, and versioning into short and long-form digital publication. Among the books now on PubPub is Frankenbook, an interactive edition of Frankenstein: Annotated for Scientists, Engineers, and Creators of All Kinds (MIT Press, 2017). Community contributed annotations on the platform live alongside multimedia elements and a series of essays; classrooms and reading groups are encouraged to create their own digital edition to host private discussions and manage assignments. Also on PubPub is the Journal of Design and Science (JoDS), which forges new connections between science and design and breaks down the barriers between traditional academic disciplines. We see JoDS as a node in a global network of online debate and discussion rooted in the Media Lab’s research and design ethos.