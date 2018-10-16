Products and tools. Low-cost, easy-to-use, open-source technologies that solve real problems for researchers, institutions, and society.
Standards, protocols, and best practices. Technical and social protocols, standards and best practices that align with our goals and further our mission.
Data collection and governance. Data-driven projects that identify, collect, research, and distribute data that helps researchers, institutions, and funders assess impact effectively and fairly.
Advocacy. Projects and campaigns designed to increase adoption of infrastructure and best practices that further our mission of making knowledge belong to everyone.
Create a new Pub using the link above, and email a link to [email protected].
Submissions should include:
The project name
Project members, emails, and affiliations
A short project description
A short description of the problem the project is trying to solve
A list of other projects (open and proprietary) that are attempting to solve the problem
A short explanation of why you think your project offers an inclusive and durable solution to the problem
Your anticipated budget
Your sustainability plan
Anticipated timeline to sustainability, including key metrics