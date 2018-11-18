PubPub Walkthrough

Thank you for taking a look at the new version of PubPub. We’re super excited to show you what we’ve been up to, and hear your feedback.

Following the steps in this pub will take you through the new features of PubPub V5 (aka beta), as well as give you an opportunity to send us your ideas and feedback and, if you find any bugs, report them.

The instructions are deliberately written to be non-prescriptive. That is, they’ll tell you about new features and prompt you to use them, but won’t provide exact instructions for how to accomplish tasks. Our hope is that PubPub is intuitive enough that any user can follow the instructions, but our expectation is that it won’t be. Thus, if you can’t figure out how to do something, blame us! Please provide feedback if anything is difficult to use or unclear.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at [email protected].

How to give feedback and report bugs

After you create your account, you will be prompted to copy the text of this document into a new one. You’ll use that new document to provide feedback and bugs.

When sending feedback, please try to provide three elements:

A brief summary of your idea/comment. The story of why you’re making the request – ie, “As an editor, I want to leave comments in the text, so my writers can understand why I’m making changes.” Any background context about why you’re making the request.

When sending bugs, please try to provide these three elements:

A plain-language summary of the bug. Step-by-step instructions to reproduce the bug. Any screenshots that show the bug in action.

Pub Features

1. Create your account and login.

We’re still working on the account creation and login flow, but it should be more intuitive than before.

Testing

Visit https://dev.pubpub.org.

Create a new user account.

Follow the instructions to login.

Please provide feedback below if any of the steps are unclear, confusing, or don’t work.

Feedback and Bugs (#1)

2. Create a new pub.

Testing

Create a new pub

Name it “PubPub Testing 1 - {Your Name}”

Copy the text of this document into your Pub.

In the space below, fill in your tester information.

Please provide feedback below if any of the steps are unclear, confusing, or don’t work.

Tester Information

Your Name:

Your Email:

Your Operating System:

Your Browser and Browser Version:

Feedback and Bugs (#2)

3. Explore the new editor.

The PubPub editor has been rebuilt to eliminate the need to save Pub versions to see what they’ll look like on the site. We’ve also added better controls for rich media blocks and a new inline editor to make common editing tasks quicker.

Testing

In the space below, try out the any of the following new editor features: Styles like headers, bold, italic, superscript, subscript, and strikethrough An ordered and/or unordered list A code block An equation An image A citation A citation list A footnote A footnote list A table Uploading a file

Insert a new comment on this line.

Insert a new link on this line.

Add a new section to the Pub, and edit that section.

Add the user ‘Gabe Testing’ as a contributor to the doc, and list him as an author with a custom role of your choosing.

Please provide feedback below if any of the steps are unclear, confusing, or don’t work, in addition to the prompts.

Editor Playground

Your content here!

Feedback and Bugs (#3)

What features do you like most about the new editor?

What features do you dislike most about the new editor?

4. Permissions & Versions

Our permissions and version system has been re-built from the ground up to enable robust public and private versioning. By default, drafts start as viewable only by community admins. As you create versions, you can make them publicly accessible, keep them private, or share them only with people you choose.

Save a new private version of your pub.

Refresh the page.

Edit the “New Version” section below.

Save another version of your pub, this time public.

Visit the previous version of the pub and make sure it does not contain the new text you wrote.

Set the current version of the pub to private.

Open the url of this page in an incognito or private window. You should see a page not found.

Set the working draft of this pub to public view, then open the url of this page in an incognito or private window. You should see this version of the pub, but should not be able to edit it.

Set the working draft of this pub to public write, then open the url of this page in an incognito or private window. You should see this version of the pub, and should be able to edit it.

Set the working draft of this pub back to private. Invite the user ‘Gabe Testing’ to edit the working draft.

Please provide feedback below if any of the steps are unclear, confusing, or don’t work.

New Version Only Below

Add some new text here.

Feedback and Bugs (#4)

5. Reading

Reading hasn’t changed much, but now that you’ve saved a version of your Pub, you should confirm that it’s readable and performs as expected in browsers of your choice, even for logged-out readers.

Testing

Edit the “reading” space below and then save a new public version of your pub.

Open your Pub in an incognito tab.

Verify that the pub is readable.

Pay particular attention to the features you added in the last step: Styles like headers, bold, italic, superscript, subscript, and strikethrough show up properly An ordered and/or unordered list A code block An equation An image A clickable citation and the citation popup A citation list A clickable footnote and the footnote popup A footnote list A table An uploaded file

Comments are clickable, readable, reply-able, and collapsible.

Links are defined and clickable.

Sections are defined and clickable.

Reading

Your content here!

Feedback and Bugs (#5)

6. Discussions

Discussions have been re-worked to be more intuitive and more flexible. In particular, we’ve added discussion channels, which enable you to host multiple types of discussions.

Testing

Add a discussion to this line of text.

Reply to that discussion. Include some styling in your reply.

Create a new discussion channel and set it to private. Add a new discussion to that channel in this line.

Visit this url in an incognito or private window. You should not be able to see the private discussion channel or the comment you left in it.

On the right-hand sidebar, toggle between the #public channel and the new one you created. You should see only the comments in those channels.

On the right-hand sidebar, click ‘view all.’ You should see comments from both channels.

In the ‘Discussions’ section at the bottom of the document, toggle between the #public channel and the new one you created. You should see only the comments in those channels.

In the ‘Discussions’ section at the bottom of the document, create a new discussion in the #public channel.

Change your new discussion channel to restricted, then visit this page in an incognito or private window. You should see comments in both channels, but be unable to leave a new comment in the restricted channel.

Change your new discussion channel to public, then visit this page in an incognito or private window. You should be able to see comments in both channels and leave comments in both channels.

Set your new discussion channel back to restricted, and invite the user ‘Gabe Testing’ to it.

Please provide feedback below if any of the steps are unclear, confusing, or don’t work.

Feedback and Bugs (#5)

Community Admin Features

For the rest of testing, you're going to need to be added as a community admin. To do so, please email [email protected] with the email address you used to create your testing account.

In version 5 of PubPub, we’ve overhauled the way you organize communities to make it simpler and more flexible. The major change is that Pubs no longer “live” within Collections or Pages. Instead, you use new Tags to organize Pubs onto Pages using new page layout blocks. This allows you to do things like create Pages that contain Pubs with multiple tags, put Pubs on multiple Pages, and create private Pages for internal only use. You can also create private tags that can only be applied by Community admins, which can be used to organize pages for internal processes.

Testing

In the Community Dashboard, create a new Tag titled “{Your Name}”.

Add that tag to your test Pub.

Create a new Page and title it “PubPub Testing - {Your Name}”

Add a new “Pub List” section to your new page.

Add the new tag you created to that section.

Save your page and view it by clicking “Go To Page” at the top. You should see your Pub listed on the page.

Add new Text Block, HTML Block, and Banner Block sections to your page. Play with the settings a bit and save your page.

Add your page to the community nav bar in the site details section.

Visit https://testing.pubpub.org and confirm that your page shows up in the navbar, with a lock icon indicating it’s private.

Go back to your Pub and add the “All Test Pubs” tag to it. You should see your Pub appear on the homepage.

Please provide feedback below if any of the steps are unclear, confusing, or don’t work.

Feedback and Bugs (#7)

8. Submissions

Submissions have also gone through a bit of an overhaul. Instead of having just one setting to enable submissions, we’ve developed buttons that allow users to submit their Pubs with various tags attached. This allows you to configure submissions to automatically publish, to go to an admin-only submissions page, or anything in between.

Testing

On your new page, add a “Banner Block” section.

Click the “Show Button” button and give your button a name. Under “default pub tags”, select your tag.

Save your page, then visit it. You should see a button on your page with the name you gave it.

Click the button. A new pub should load with your tag applied to the Pub.

Please provide feedback below if any of the steps are unclear, confusing, or don’t work.

Feedback and Bugs (#8)

9. Review

In this version of PubPub, we’re introducing a brand new review feature that allows you to perform Peer Review and other types of content review all within the system. This first version of the feature is fairly limited, but we plan to quickly expand it to support any type of content review, including automated reviews using webhooks. We also plan to support making reviews public and adopting review badges. For now, we offer only a single, simple review mediated between authors and community admins.

Testing

On your test Pub, open the Review options and submit your Pub for review, with a comment.

Request changes and submit the review.

Create a new version of your Pub, and submit it again for review.

Reject the review!

Create a new version of your Pub, and submit it again for review.

Accept the review.

Verify that the Review Pane’s review map shows all of the steps of the review.

Please provide feedback below if any of the steps are unclear, confusing, or don’t work.

Feedback and Bugs (#9)