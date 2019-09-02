Academic Compute Infrastructure

The computing infrastructure that large experiments run on is largely being provided by a private companies with misaligned incentives.

Institutions, with their global footprint and ability to host long-running projects, make an ideal physical and cultural platform for running distributed computing infrastructure, which could be tailored for research rather than commerce.

Developing a shared computing resource hosted out of institutions could also provide a new revenue source for institutions to decrease the reliance on tuition, grants, donations, and endowments.