Proposals
Academic Compute Infrastructure

A distributed computing infrastructure run by and for institutions.
The computing infrastructure that large experiments run on is largely being provided by a private companies with misaligned incentives.

Institutions, with their global footprint and ability to host long-running projects, make an ideal physical and cultural platform for running distributed computing infrastructure, which could be tailored for research rather than commerce.

Developing a shared computing resource hosted out of institutions could also provide a new revenue source for institutions to decrease the reliance on tuition, grants, donations, and endowments.

