KF Notes
KF News
Commonplace launches fall 2021 series on the Global Transition to Open

by Knowledge Futures
Commonplace, Knowledge Futures’ publication for discussing digital infrastructure and culture, launched its Fall 2021 series, The Global Transition to Open.

The goal of this series, responding to an article by Annie Johnson, is to show the ways libraries, library consortia, and publishers are responding to this moment of urgency and transition when change in scholarly publishing and open access is not only possible but is actively taking place.

>>Read the series on Commonplace.<<

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
