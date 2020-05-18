PubPub newsletter subscribers received this newsletter on June 15, 2020. You can view it here on Mailchimp. Consider subscribing to our monthly newsletters for updates about the platform, news from our communities, and things we’re thinking about.

PubPub was founded on the belief that knowledge creation should be available to all – especially to those who have traditionally been shut out of the process. We believe in a community-driven approach that gives the people closest to and most impacted by a field of inquiry the tools to contribute their understanding, experiences, and scholarship to ongoing global conversations.

Because of those core values, because silence is being complicit, and simply because it is the right thing to do, we stand fully in support of racial justice and the movement for Black Lives. In the weeks since George Floyd was murdered by law enforcement in Minneapolis, we’ve been rededicating ourselves to listening to our communities, colleagues, and friends. We've been thinking deeply about the roles we play in perpetuating racism in the institutions we take part in – and society at large.

Our conclusion is that we have much work to do – both at PubPub and the wider Knowledge Futures Group – and we are working on concrete actions we will take to more fully live up to our values. As we do that work, we invite feedback from each of you.

More to come very soon,

Your PubPub team

Expanded Metadata Extraction

We now extract common metadata such as title, description, abstract, and authors from imported files (see screenshot for UI), and we're also now able to automatically extract bibliographies from JATS XML files when they are imported.

Expanded Import Capabilities

We now support PDF and TIFF images in imports and have improved support for importing complex LaTeX source bundles with many files.

Improved Exports

Now, generated exports will include more metadata information on the export title page and we now export more useful metadata tags in JATS.

HDSR Special Issue 1

COVID-19: Unprecedented Challenges and Chances

The first special issue of the Harvard Data Science Review is now publishing on a rolling basis. The issue brings together conversations with and ideas from leading statisticians, economists, scientists, and others toward a healthy way forward. You can read the issue and contribute your ideas via annotation here.

Design Justice

The fourth chapter of Design Justice, "Design Narratives: From TXTMob to Twitter," is now live to read here. Additional chapters of this title by Sasha Costanza-Chock will be made open on the first Thursday of each month through September. Read along with us!

A Little Book of Political Mistakes

What errors are we making when we debate politics and policy? How can we improve our national conversations toward real progress and understanding? University of Michigan law professor Don Herzog outlines what he sees as the common mistakes we make and how to avoid making them. A chapter of his Little Book will be made OA each Tuesday this month. Please read along with us and add your own ideas in the comments.

Research4Life Landscape and Situation Analysis

A new report published by Research4Life investigates equitable access to research in a changing world by looking at key trends in the research communication ecosystem. It's now posted on PubPub for community discussion and annotation.

The Open Publishing Festival (May 18-29, 2020) was a wonderful, collaborative event. You can watch recordings and learn more about PubPub's sessions here. And, you can learn more about the 100+ other sessions on the Fest's website. Many thanks to the organizers and fellow participants!