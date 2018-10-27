PubPub Welcome Emails

Users

Thank you for starting a new community on PubPub! Whether you’re starting a journal, hosting a conference, building a lab site, or something else entirely, we’re thrilled you’ve chosen to host your new community with us, and can’t wait to see what you create.

We’re reaching out to say hello and introduce a few core concepts to help you start your community. Before we get to those details, you should know that whatever you’re creating, we’re here to help. If you have any questions, need additional support, or just want to say hi, reach out at any time by replying to this email or sending a new one to [email protected].

Inviting Team Members

Once your community is setup, you can add new team members from the Community Management screen (click Manage, top right). Note that new team members will be given admin permissions for the entire community and that they must already have a PubPub account. We are working on adding fine-grained permissions and email invitations.

Building and Organizing Your Site

We designed PubPub’s site organization features to support everything from journals and books to personal blogs. The three main organization tools are Pubs, Pages, and Tags. Pubs are the core unit of PubPub: your articles, blog posts, or book chapters. Pages are for creating layouts for journals, books, or sections. Tags are for organizing lists of Pubs within Pages.

If you’re creating a new journal issue, for example, you can create a Tag for that issue and apply it to all of the issue’s Pubs. Then you could add a Pub list block to a page that filters for the issue’s tag.

Pages can contain lists of Pages, Pubs, high-visibility banners, or arbitrary text or HTML. Both Pages and Tags can be made private, so you could use PubPub to host a private notes section or an admin-only page of rejected submissions, for example.

Accepting Submissions

PubPub can support almost any type of submission process: from invite-only to fully public. The way PubPub manages submissions is by allowing authors to submit Pubs with specific Tags attached. To start accepting submissions, you simply create a Banner Block with a submission button on any Page. So, if you want to accept private submissions, you would create a private submissions Tag, a Banner Block with button that submits to that private Tag on any page, and a private Page with a Pub Block that filters for that tag.

Creating and Importing Pubs

Pubs are the core unit of PubPub. If you’re a journal, for example, you’ll want to use Pubs to create your articles. PubPub’s editor saves in real-time, allows for multi-user editing, and supports everything from images to tables, citations, videos and more.

Sharing and Collaborating

PubPub is designed to be collaborative. Every Pub comes with a Working Draft that supports multi-user, realtime editing. By default, the working draft is only shared with Community Admins. To allow collaborators to edit with you, click the Share button on the top right of your Pub. You can add collaborators as managers, meaning that they’ll be able to edit Pub options and add new collaborators. Or you can just give them read or write access just to the Working Draft. By default, Community Admins are able to fully manage Pubs.

Publishing and Creating Versions

When you’re ready to publish or share a version of your Pub, click Save Version in the top right. If you’re ready to publish, you can create a public version. But if you only want to create a version to share with a reviewer, you can create a private snapshot to send while you keep editing your working draft. You can control who has access to private versions in the Share menu described above.

Reviewing

PubPub supports basic reviews now, with coming support for more complex types of review. To submit a (public or private) version of a Pub for review, authors click the Options button on the top right and then Reviews in the left navigation bar. From there, they can submit a version for review. When an author submits a version for review, Community Admins can visit the same Options panel to accept, reject, or ask for changes. If authors want to make changes, they can close the review, create a new version, and re-submit that version.

Annotating and Discussing

PubPub comes with flexible discussion features that allow for everything from private reviews to expert commentary and public discussion. By default, each Pub comes with a #public discussion channel that anyone can comment on. To add new channels, click Options on the top right and then Discussions in the left navigation bar. From there, you can create new discussion channels, set their permissions, and invite people to add to them. For example, to host a review, you could create a discussion channel, set the permissions to Private, and invite reviewers to comment in it. Or if you wanted to create a curated expert commentary channel, you could create a discussion channel and set the permissions to Restricted.

Anything Else? Get In Touch

This guide just scratches the surface of what’s possible with PubPub — and we' love working with users to build new features that meet their needs. So feel free to explore the site, and don’t hesitate to get in touch at [email protected] if you have any questions or ideas.