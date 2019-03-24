Collection Testing

Login to dev.pubpub.org (this is a separate account from the rest of pubpub — you may need to create a new account) and tell Gabe so he can add you as a community admin.
Create a book collection
Create a pub
Add the pub to the book collection
Save a public version of the pub
Create a DOI for the pub
Make a change to the title or contributors of a pub
Update the DOI for the pub
Add a link to the pub below
Add any UI/UX comments
Repeat 2 - 9 for conference and issue collection types
Ping Gabe on Slack or email when done ([email protected])
Gabe will pull your deposits and email you back for you to check the deposits
Add comments about the DOI deposit metadata to your test
Article: <link>
Deposit (Gabe to grab from crossref test)
Metadata Comments
Chapter: <link>
Deposit (Gabe to grab from crossref test)
Metadata Comments
Paper: <link>
Deposit (Gabe to grab from crossref test)
Metadata Comments
If a link to page is set in the collection details pane, the metadata should use the link to that page as the default URL for the collection
The creation process is a bit wonky and could be improved, potentially with a wizard (h/t Ian) or additional fields on creation. Seems like in most cases you’ll want to set a link to page before adjusting metadata, for example, but the details tab is last (maybe a quick fix is it ought to be first/the default when you click into a collection?)
Pubs in the draggable content list should link to the pub for easy access
Bug: Adding a new contributor to a collection is crashing the app with this error, but on refresh the contributor is present:
Bug: When logged out, Pubs that have DOI submissions crash when you open options pane.
Visit https://dev.pubpub.org/pub/mbjey95n in incognito
Click options.
See crash
Bug: Adding a shadow contributor to a Pub by clicking enter omits last letter. It’s fine if you click “Add collaborator named:” in the dropdown.
Go to any pub
Add a contributor by typing the name and clicking enter (ie Zaphod Beeblebrox)
Notice contributor name that shows up is Zaphod Beeblebro
Article: https://dev.pubpub.org/pub/91el4por
Deposit
Comments
Oolon Coloophid’s role should be author, since he’s listed on the byline.
Chapter: https://dev.pubpub.org/pub/mbjey95n
Deposit
Comments
Paper: https://dev.pubpub.org/pub/77e0kkul/draft
Deposit
Comments
Zaphod Beeblebrox should have the role of author, not reader