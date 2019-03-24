Skip to main content
KF Notes
Published on Apr 24, 2019

Collection Testing

by Gabriel Stein
How To Test

  1. Login to dev.pubpub.org (this is a separate account from the rest of pubpub — you may need to create a new account) and tell Gabe so he can add you as a community admin.

  2. Create a book collection

  3. Create a pub

  4. Add the pub to the book collection

  5. Save a public version of the pub

  6. Create a DOI for the pub

  7. Make a change to the title or contributors of a pub

  8. Update the DOI for the pub

  9. Add a link to the pub below

  10. Add any UI/UX comments

  11. Repeat 2 - 9 for conference and issue collection types

  12. Ping Gabe on Slack or email when done ([email protected])

  13. Gabe will pull your deposits and email you back for you to check the deposits

  14. Add comments about the DOI deposit metadata to your test

Tests

Template (Copy Me)

UI/UX Comments

Journal

Article: <link>

Deposit (Gabe to grab from crossref test)

Metadata Comments

Book

Chapter: <link>

Deposit (Gabe to grab from crossref test)

Metadata Comments

Conference

Paper: <link>

Deposit (Gabe to grab from crossref test)

Metadata Comments

Gabe

UI/UX Comments

  • If a link to page is set in the collection details pane, the metadata should use the link to that page as the default URL for the collection

  • The creation process is a bit wonky and could be improved, potentially with a wizard (h/t Ian) or additional fields on creation. Seems like in most cases you’ll want to set a link to page before adjusting metadata, for example, but the details tab is last (maybe a quick fix is it ought to be first/the default when you click into a collection?)

  • Pubs in the draggable content list should link to the pub for easy access

  • Bug: Adding a new contributor to a collection is crashing the app with this error, but on refresh the contributor is present:

  • Bug: When logged out, Pubs that have DOI submissions crash when you open options pane.

  • Bug: Adding a shadow contributor to a Pub by clicking enter omits last letter. It’s fine if you click “Add collaborator named:” in the dropdown.

    • Go to any pub

    • Add a contributor by typing the name and clicking enter (ie Zaphod Beeblebrox)

    • Notice contributor name that shows up is Zaphod Beeblebro

Journal

Article: https://dev.pubpub.org/pub/91el4por

Deposit

journal_issue.xml

Comments

  • Oolon Coloophid’s role should be author, since he’s listed on the byline.

Book

Chapter: https://dev.pubpub.org/pub/mbjey95n

Deposit

book_chapter.xml
3 KB

Comments

Conference

Paper: https://dev.pubpub.org/pub/77e0kkul/draft

Deposit

conference_article.xml
3 KB

Comments

  • Zaphod Beeblebrox should have the role of author, not reader

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
