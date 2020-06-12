Skip to main content
KF Notes
Published on Jul 12, 2020

Analytics and Metrics Meeting Participants

by Heather Staines
Published onJul 12, 2020
Participants

  • Xiao-Li Meng, HDSR

  • Amy Brand, MIT Press

  • Travis Rich, KFG

  • Heather Staines, KFG

  • Gabe Stein, KFG

  • SJ Klein, KFG

  • Zach Verdin, KFG

  • Harrison Inefuku, Iowa State University

  • Peter Kaufman, MIT Open Learning, KFG

  • Austin Choi-FitzPatrick, UCSD

  • James Weis, MIT - Scaling Science

  • Ceilyn Boyd, HDSI

  • Nicky Agate, HuMetricHSS, University of Pennsylvania

  • Vincent Tunru, Flockademic

  • Osmat Jefferson, Lens.org (In4M + other analytics)

  • Jackie Lane, HDSI

  • Tom Hope, Semantic Scholar + SciSight

  • David Shotton, OpenCitations

  • Cameron Neylon, Curtin University

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
