Commonplace launches Summer 2021 series on The Business of Knowing

Business of Knowing, summer 2021 · Commonplace
Login to discuss
?
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Commonplace, Knowledge Futures’ publication for discussing digital infrastructure and culture, launched its Summer 2021 series, The Business of Knowing: Bringing about [infra]structural change to knowledge communication.
The series comprises essays in response to a call for submissions that itself was a response to channel community conversation prompted by the essay “Clarivate, ProQuest, and our Resistance to Commercializing Knowledge.”