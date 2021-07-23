Skip to main content
Published on Aug 23, 2021

Commonplace launches Summer 2021 series on The Business of Knowing

by Knowledge Futures
Commonplace, Knowledge Futures’ publication for discussing digital infrastructure and culture, launched its Summer 2021 series, The Business of Knowing: Bringing about [infra]structural change to knowledge communication.

The series comprises essays in response to a call for submissions that itself was a response to channel community conversation prompted by the essay “Clarivate, ProQuest, and our Resistance to Commercializing Knowledge.”

