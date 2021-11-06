On-ramps and Up-ramps

Notifications yay
sup?
I see this play out in new/potential user calls all the time. We start with them telling us about their publication and then use that info to translate it into PubPub terms via a demo/tour of the platform. Templates, however helpful, scare me though, I have to say. Part of the fun of these conversations is hearing how their ideas evolve based on what they see PubPub can allow. They have a sense of what their needs are based on past experiences and a sense of what’s possible, and when we put pressure on that really nice stuff can happen! Sometimes that changes very little of what we see emerge in practice, but the thinking behind it of the team, and how it moves the needle for future work they do, is key for me.
In some ways I think that the PubPub terms help people re-frame their publication types in interesting ways. In the “everything is a pub” vein, saying, “ok, this collection of pubs is a book and this one is a journal” really draws the mind to realizing that the line between the two is imaginary (and, at least for digital publications, made up of metadata). I say this just to say that I think the more we can get people thinking outside of genres and formats the more often we’ll see a variety of interesting stuff on the platform. I think Collections have been somewhat successful at this. Eric’s point below about allowing for custom connection types made me think about the possibility of custom Collection types.
I have some thoughts on the off-ramps. Or down-ramps, perhaps, which is where we package your thing in a form that can be understood by systems that function only in a particular language while maintaining as much connection to the full PubPub experience as possible.
I’ve seen both good and bad examples of this in open source CMSes, specifically the ones that let you define your own content model.
The good ones expose the system in a couple of layers. The first layer is a UI that lets you stamp out classical hierarchies from a template. At the very least a lot of CMSes start with a simple content with Author, Article, Category entities that satisfies the majority of their users. The second layer is a more advanced UI with the ability to define custom models and relationships, and the third might be triggers/events/workflows like what we’re talking about with submissions.
The bad ones obviously are way too open-ended, or at worst trick you into thinking some sort of relationship or workflow is possible, but ends up being impossible without a plugin (this is very frustrating).
I think what I’m trying to say is these advanced features that power emergent behavior within a community are definitely a good thing, I think we should just introduce examples/templates with the advanced features as soon as a user encounters it, kind of like how GitHub provides templates to create new workflows from the first time you visit the Actions tab in a repository.
Agreed. And I think we can avoid a lot of the pitfalls of being too open-ended with a single constraint or guiding principle: PubPub is concerned with making addressable artifacts.
It’s fun to think about how this relates to metadata like w/ Pub Connections. I know we have a fixed subset of connection types now (review, commentary, etc.), but it would be great to get your take on how Connections (or something like them) might be used in the future to implement more emergent/community-specific behaviors.
+1 for optional connection-type folksonomy, periodically reviewed(?) to produce new fixed types
I think this is a great lens to look at PubPub through. I’ll be taking this along with me in for our future conversations.