Instructions for Creating Annotations

Introduction

We’ve made these instructions to help you create an account and make annotations to provide feedback on documents. You can download or print these instructions by selecting the download option on the upper right.

If you are not able to access the site or need technical help of any kind, do not hesitate to contact us ([email protected]).

PubPub Account

To add annotations or comments, you will need an account. You can create an account at this link. The account is free. We collect minimal personal information from you, and our privacy policy is very strict. You will need to provide your email address, your name, and create a password.

Start on the Community or Pub where you wish to annotate. Please check to make sure you are logged in.

Highlight the text that you want to comment on. A toolbar will pop up with options for commenting and copying text to a clipboard. Select the comment bubble option.

Toolbar for adding comments or copying text.

A comment window will open in the document margin on the right side. You can type your comment into the window. It is possible to add bold, italics, external links, or media within comments. When you are finished, please click on the “Post Discussion” button.

A Comment window.

Other commenters can add replies to your comment by clicking on the “Reply” button.

A posted comment.

If a commenter wishes to update or clarify their original comment, they can click on the edit pencil next to their name and that will reopen the comment for editing.

Editing a comment.

You may also open up a comment within the main body of the text for easier reading. Just click on the expand button at the upper right of the comment. Click on the collapse button to restore the comment to the margin. The “x” button hides the comment from the reading view.