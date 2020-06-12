Skip to main content
KF Notes
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Jul 12, 2020

Analytics and Metrics: A Reading List

by Heather Staines
Published onJul 12, 2020
Analytics and Metrics: A Reading List

Return to Main Meeting Page

We’re accepting suggestions. Email [email protected] for edit access.

Cargo Cult Analytics, Stijn Debrouwere

Analytics Tools Landscape Summary, Gabe Stein

SciSight: Combining faceted navigation and research group detection for COVID-19 exploratory scientific search by Tom Hope,  Jason PortenoyKishore VasanJonathan BorchardtEric HorvitzDaniel S. WeldMarti A. HearstJevin West

HuMetricsHSS

Metrics: Human Made but Humane?, Karin Wulf

Measuring Societal Impact or, Meet the New Metric, Same as the Old Metric, David Crotty

Boston College LibGuide: Assessing Journal Quality

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
KF Notes
KF Notes
Published with