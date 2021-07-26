Knowledge Futures partners with open science organizations on Docmaps — the foundation for a distributed peer review ecosystem

Beginning in the next few weeks, the Knowledge Futures Group, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL), eLife/Sciety, and EMBO will pilot the new DocMaps framework by applying it to peer reviews and other evaluations of preprints posted on the bioRxiv and medRxiv preprint servers operated by CSHL.

The pilot builds on the work of the DocMaps Technical Committee, a group of leading publishers, technology and infrastructure developers, review services, taxonomy definers, and open science advocates convened in the summer and fall of 2020 by Knowledge Futures, ASAPBio, and TU Graz’s Open and Reproducible Research Group.

Learn more about DocMaps and the pilot.