Published on Feb 24, 2020

Junior Software Engineer, PubPub

The Knowledge Futures Group is hiring a software developer to help us build PubPub1, a collaborative and open publishing tool for the academic web. We’re looking for someone with developing full-stack web development skills. You’ll get to experiment and make significant contributions to product direction. We will pay you competitively, let you work from wherever you want, and take you and your ideas seriously. Join us!

About the Knowledge Futures Group

The Knowledge Futures Group, founded as a partnership between the MIT Press and the MIT Media Lab, is a not-for-profit consortium that builds technology for the production, curation, and preservation of knowledge in service of the public good.

About PubPub

PubPub is an open-source publishing tool used by over 500 journals, conferences, books, and other diverse types of communities. At its heart, it features a collaborative document editor with strong support for academic standards. Layered on top are features for discussion and organization. In the works are powerful tools for editorial review and enabling small and large communities to thrive on PubPub. Underlying all of this is a belief that better publishing tools can help researchers focus on doing the best work of their lives, rather than adapting their work to the whims of rent-seekers and gatekeepers.

About The Role

  • Develop new features and maintain existing ones with the rest of the engineering and product team.

  • Identify opportunities and problems based on user feedback and propose ideas to fix them.

  • Help the team test and document new and existing code.

About You

  • You’re a Web developer with some regular front-end or back-end programming experience (we encourage self-taught programmers, recent bootcamp graduates, and other less conventional backgrounds to apply!) and an interest in advancing the original use-case for the Web: bringing research communities together.

  • You’re ready to start making contributions to production web applications. We use React, Node.js, Postgres, and Heroku; your level of experience with these tools is much less important than your readiness to learn them.

  • You’re excited to learn new development skills from senior team members.

  • You want to work on a team that respects your ideas about the design, user experience, and ethics of software, not just the code you produce.

  • You want to build tools that empower people without preying on them.

Working With Us

  • Work with a distributed team: we have a small office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, but the majority of the PubPub team works from elsewhere. You’ll be expected to make a few monthly trips to Cambridge, and then come roughly quarterly after that.

  • Enjoy industry-standard perks: unlimited PTO with a yearly minimum, your own computer of choice, a nice and shiny office in Kendall Square brimming with snacks – or, the ability to work fully remote with a team that prioritizes remote participation.

  • Contribute to our larger mission at the Knowledge Futures Group: we’re building a future where the infrastructure to create and access knowledge is controlled by people who serve the public interest, starting with core projects like PubPub and The Underlay. As a KFG team member, you’ll be able to contribute to those efforts as well, and we’ll support any ambitions you might have to publish in our journal, the Commonplace, and beyond.

Apply

If you’re interested, please send us an email with a resume or CV and brief cover letter and we’ll be in touch!

We welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds with diverse skillsets. If you have significant personal experience or engagement with low-income communities, international communities, or fields and languages that are underrepresented in academia, scholarly publishing, or open data, we strongly encourage you to apply. This job description is intended to be a guidepost, not a checklist. If you feel like you could do a great job in this role, even if you don’t exactly meet every qualification, please consider applying.

Eligibility

You must be legally authorized to work in the United States to apply for this role.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
