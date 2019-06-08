Coming soon: new Pub design & publishing workflow features

Subscribe to the bi-weekly PubPub Newsletter.

Hello again!

Honestly, it’s going to be impossible to do justice in this intro to the new features and recent community launches contained in today’s installment of our newsletter. In the coming weeks, we’ll send a few more updates expanding on the most important changes. For now, let’s just get to it.

— Team PubPub

In the coming weeks, we’re going to be launching some exciting, major changes to PubPub, including improvements to the overall look and feel of Pubs, an overhaul of the publishing workflow called Branches, and much more. These updates lay the groundwork for larger improvements to come, including peer review.

To see some of the improvements in action today, visit the new Harvard Data Science Review. For a full list of upcoming changes, see our Discourse post.

Community News

The Harvard Data Science Review, a new publication from the MIT Press and the Harvard Data Science Initiative, launched this week with a mission to “define and shape data science as a scientifically rigorous and globally impactful multidisciplinary field.” Congratulations to HDSR on the launch!

Law for Computer Scientists by Mireille Hildebrandt, a forthcoming book from Oxford University Press, was published for open review. Dive in to learn “how law and the Rule of Law protect what is crucial to constitutional democracy and how that is pertinent to computer scientists.”

Congratulations to the Stanford Journal of Blockchain Law and Policy, which just launched Volume 2, Issue 2 online. A print issue will follow in the fall.

Collective Wisdom, “a first-of-its-kind field study of the media industry, that maps works that live outside the limits of singular authorship,” launched as part of the new Works in Progress series from the MIT Press.

Annotation by Remi Kalir and Antero Garcia, a new book from the MIT Press Essential Knowledge Series, is now open for community review. Take a look and leave your, well, annotations for the authors.

Events & Publications