New Dashboard: Live! and other updates we're excited about

Happy May and welcome to our new subscribers. The trend amid this pandemic of supporting quick and open publishing continues—and many of you have been a part of that! Excitingly, our new dashboard is now live, which brings with it a slew of other nice updates and options. We believe this new tool speaks to our focus on the process and community around the evolution of ideas. PubPub's focus has never been solely about supporting a "final" version, so the ability for you—our communities—to define, manage, evolve, and communicate about your publishing process effectively on the platform is really important to us. Please continue sending us feedback and working with us to shape our roadmap.



Dashboards for Pubs, Collections, and Communities

Each core item in the PubPub content hierarchy – Pubs, Collections, and Communities – now has its own Dashboard that features an overview of the most useful information, a members section for controlling access, a reviews section for managing reviews within the item’s scope, and Settings for managing the item.

Enhanced permissions

You can now give members view, edit, management, or admin access for Pubs, Collections, or the entire Community.

New Pub header design

We’ve updated the Pub Header to be cleaner and better organized, and added new theme options.

Improved publishing workflow

We've clarified the function of the 'public branch' by introducing the concept of releases, which are static, publicly available versions of your Pub you create when you’re ready to publish. After you create a release, you can continue modifying your Pub in private, and create new releases when you’re ready to publish updates or changes. The main Pub url will always forward to the latest release, and readers who land on previous versions will be prompted to visit the latest version.

Improved Pub draft history interface

You can now see the history of your Pub’s draft down to each individual change, toggle between automatically generated checkpoints of major changes, and share a link to any point in the Pub’s history.

Multiple Reference and Inline Citation Styles

You can now choose between several commonly used reference styles including Vancouver, APA, Harvard, MLA, and Chicago. And you can select your preferred inline citation style, including count, author-year, and a custom label. If you’d like to use a specific style we don’t support, let us know, and we may be able to add it.

Images and ORCID IDs for non-account contributors

Sometimes, you need to publish work featuring contributors who aren’t able to create a PubPub account. You can now add profile images and ORCID IDs for these contributors.

Refreshed Page block styles

Page blocks have been refreshed to use the same fonts, sizes, and spacing as Pubs.

Refreshed Reviews

Reviews, though still a work in progress, now feature an updated look and feel, including the ability to add rich text to review conversations. Members who do not have admin access will only be able to create reviews, not new releases.

GitHub Gist Embeds

You can now embed GitHub Gists in Pubs via the media button.

HDSR Issue 2.2

Issue 2.2 of the Harvard Data Science Review is now live, with a few more articles rolling out in May. Also coming to HDSR in May is a special issue on COVID-19, to be published on May 14th. Read both here.

The MIT Press on COVID-19

The MIT Press has now made 20 titles related to pandemics and epidemics fully open on a PubPub Community. You can read them all here. Our team worked to turn these around last month and are proud of how we can support quick, open publication processes like this one.

Design Justice

The third chapter of Design Justice is now live to read here. Additional chapters of this title by Sasha Costanza-Chock will be made open on the first Thursday of each month through September. Read along with us!

Works in Progress

Building the New Economy is a recently-published title in the MIT Press's Works in Progress program. Edited by Alex Pentland, Alexander Lipton, and Thomas Hardjono, the title is a volume of essays that asks, and explores answers to the question, "what sort institutions should we be creating both to help us past this crisis and to make us less vulnerable to the next crisis?" You can read it, offer feedback, and learn more about Works in Progress here.

Economics in the Age of COVID-19

In Economics in the Age of COVID-19, the inaugural title within the First Reads series by the MIT Press, author Joshua Gans takes a look at how economic choices are being made in response to COVID-19. The title is on PubPub for open review and timely sharing.

The Commonplace

Some new pieces are now up on the Knowledge Futures Group's own publication, The Commonplace. "Demics" is an annotated reading list on the convergence of epidemiology, network theory, and the virality of information. "Dystopedia" is a musing on the role of Wikipedia and its ability to both shape knowledge and reflect what we know. And "How Did We Get Here?" is an annotated reading list on the importance of institutional ownership of infrastructure. To propose an article for inclusion in The Commonplace, please email us at [email protected].

Do you have community news? Please share it with us at [email protected] for inclusion in our next newsletter!

"How I wrote and published a book about the economics of coronavirus in a month" by Joshua Gans in The Conversation.

"In pursuit of open science, open access is not enough" by Claudio Aspesi and Amy Brand in Science.

"Too Big a Word: What does it mean to do “ethics” in the technology industry? We found four overlapping meanings" by Emanuel Moss and Jacob Metcalf in Points.

"Lies About Covid-19 Might Be Deadly, but They're Not Unique" by Whitney Philips in Wired.

"Post-Normal Pandemics: Why COVID-19 Requires a New Approach to Science" by David Waltner-Toews, Annibale Biggeri, Bruna De Marchi, Silvio Funtowicz, Mario Giampietro, Martin O’Connor, Jerome R. Ravetz, Andrea Saltelli, and Jeroen P. van der Sluijs in the Steps Centre Blog.

Join us at the Fest! We'll be attending and proposing some sessions for the first-ever Open Publishing Fest, taking place as a distributed event from May 18-29. The event seeks to celebrate communities developing open creative, scholarly, technological, and civic publishing projects. If this sounds like you, consider attending and/or proposing a session!