Project Lead, Docmaps

The Knowledge Futures Group, in association with Cold Spring Harbor Lab Press, eLife/sciety, and EMBO, is hiring a full-time Project Lead on a 12-month appointment with an opportunity to drive the adoption of Docmaps, a community-endorsed framework for representing research object-level review/editorial processes in a machine-readable, interoperable, and extensible format. We’re looking for someone with strong project management skills, a background in academic publishing, and at least a basic technical understanding of data representation formats like JSON, XML, and JATS. You’ll get to work with leaders in the academic publishing space and make significant contributions to the direction of a nascent but well resourced effort to produce machine-readable metadata describing preprint review processes. We will pay you competitively, let you work a 4-day workweek from wherever you want, and take you and your ideas seriously. Join us!

Location Remote Position Type Full-time (4-day workweek, ~32 hours/week) Duration 12 months, with potential to extend Compensation $100,000 - $115,000/year, plus benefits

About the Knowledge Futures Group

Knowledge Futures Group, founded as a partnership between the MIT Press and the MIT Media Lab, is a non-profit institution builds infrastructure for a more effective, equitable, and sustainable knowledge economy.

About the Doc Maps Program

The program is a multi-phase effort to create, adopt and implement Docmaps, a common framework for representing object-level editorial processes in a way that is interoperable, extensible, and machine-readable. So far, we have convened a technical committee to de-risk and evaluate Docmaps and developed a pilot that uses Docmaps to display reviews from eLife’s Sciety platform on CSHL’s biorxiv and medrixv preprint servers. In the next phase, we will be further developing the Docmaps software development kit and documentation and driving adoption by spreading the word about Docmaps at community events and reaching out to and assisting partners in integrating Docmaps into their technology and workflows.

About The Role

Lead outreach to preprint servers and article aggregation platforms to gauge interest in, assess their integration needs, and, working with the Docmaps Software Engineer, produce Product Requirements Documents (PRDs) for key partners.

Work with developers at Knowledge Futures and partners to coordinate the building, testing, and launch of Docmaps integrations.

Work with community standards groups to facilitate the creation of Docmaps integrations with emerging standards like JATS4R, PrEF, NISO Peer Review Terminology, Project Notify, etc.

Working with the Docmaps project team, manage the release and announcement of new related tools, integrations, news, and other updates.

Conceptualize, launch, and manage Docmaps community infrastructure, including help email and forums, virtual workshops, etc.

Identify and participate in opportunities to promote Docmaps via talks and sessions at community conferences, workshops, etc.

About You

You have experience managing technical projects consisting of groups of diverse stakeholders across both functions (i.e. editorial, engineering) and industries (i.e. publishers, technology providers).

You have a solid grounding in academic publishing, especially in preprint systems and open review.

You have a network of contacts within the academic publishing community, preferably at preprint servers and aggregators.

You have at least a basic understanding of how metadata is represented in machine-readable formats, or have a technical background in other areas related to publishing writ large and are interested in learning about machine-readability and interoperability.

You want to work on a team that respects your ideas about the future of academic publishing.

You want to work on projects that make academic publishing more open, accessible, and useful to researchers and humanity as a whole.

Working With Us

Work 4 days per week with a thoughtfully distributed team: we were a remote team before it was a global necessity, and put a lot of effort into making the remote experience a great one. Last summer, we experimented with working 4 days per week (8 hours per day), and never looked back. Learn more about how we work in our Handbook. As it becomes safe to travel and gather again, we are resuming our roughly biannual in-person team retreats at fun locations throughout the U.S., which began with our Vermont retreat in the fall of 2021.

Enjoy industry-standard benefits and perks: unlimited PTO with a yearly minimum, your own computer of choice, and the ability to work 4 days per week, fully remote — with regular in-person team retreats as safety allows — with a team that prioritizes remote participation.

Contribute to our larger mission at the Knowledge Futures Group: we’re building a future where the infrastructure to create and access knowledge is controlled by people who serve the public interest, starting with core projects like PubPub and The Underlay. As a KFG team member, you’ll be able to contribute to those efforts as well, and we’ll support any ambitions you might have to publish in our journal, the Commonplace, and beyond.

Eligibility

This role is open to applicants as either a one-year full-time, benefitted W-2 position within the U.S., or as a full-time contract role for applicants outside the U.S. You must be legally authorized to work in the U.S., or to be paid as a foreign contractor by a U.S. company, to apply for this role.