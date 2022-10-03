Katherine Fata joins KF as fall 2022 Community Services Intern

About Katherine

Katherine joined the Knowledge Futures Group in October 2022 as the Community Services Intern for PubPub. During her time, she will focus on content production, liaising with community members and authors, and assisting in project management.

Katherine hails from the Midwest, where she recently graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University with a BA in English and a concentration in women & gender studies. She was the Editor-in-Chief of Illinois Wesleyan’s The Argus. When she wasn’t running around campus, Katherine was exploring the tones and affects of poet Sylvia Plath while working on her research thesis which she is very proud of but certainly plans to take a small break before writing another thesis. Katherine spent the summer of 2022 in Austin, Texas at UT-Austin where she attended the iSchool Inclusion Institute; while the entire experience was fruitful, she realized how deeply interested she was in knowledge management and discussions about open information. She plans to blend her love of writing and media with her passion for information access when she begins her master’s program at University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign in the spring.

Katherine is ecstatic to be working at KFG and with a team that is dedicated to transforming the future of publishing using PubPub through innovative interactive content, devoted support to their users, and a passion for open access information.