PubPub and the American Astronomical Society Launch Revitalized Bulletin of the AAS in New Partnership

PubPub has partnered with the American Astronomical Society (AAS) to host the Bulletin of the AAS (BAAS), an open access journal of community white papers, news and commentary, meeting abstracts, and obituaries. This partnership will foster experimentation in the newly revitalized BAAS, an important part of the AAS Publishing portfolio that welcomes the latest relevant material of broad interest to the astronomy community.

The AAS has been at the forefront of publishing innovation for many years as one of the first societies to host its flagship research journals online. “The new community on PubPub represents a continuation of that tradition,” says AAS Innovation Scientist, Peter K. G. Williams. “We’re looking forward to using this platform to explore the ways that scientific communication can evolve to fully take advantage of 21st century tools. But even for our authors who aren’t looking to push the envelope, PubPub offers a publication process that’s easy, fast, and flexible.”

Both AAS and PubPub are committed to open science, sharing research across disciplines, and community-driven innovation. “We are thrilled to partner with AAS on the publication of the Bulletin,” notes Heather Ruland Staines, Head of Partnerships for the Knowledge Futures Group. “We admire the AAS’s commitment to their community. It’s such an exciting time in astronomy with new discoveries announced nearly every day. We are keen to expand our capabilities in partnership with such an engaged membership."

To enable rapid communication with a low barrier to entry, the BAAS is online-only, free to read, and free to publish. Submissions are edited but not sent for external refereeing unless requested by the authors.

PubPub, the flagship project of the Knowledge Futures Group, launched in 2017. The open source platform supports dozens of peer-reviewed scholarly journals and books from university and society-based publishers, and nearly a thousand grassroots publications created and maintained by individual scholars and academic departments. PubPub socializes the process of knowledge creation by integrating conversation, annotation, and versioning into short and long-form digital publication.

About the Knowledge Futures Group

The Knowledge Futures Group, founded at MIT, is a community of technologists, information creators, and scholarly publishers that is committed to addressing a core set of pressing and complex issues within research-intensive institutions. The KFG’s goal is to develop open tools, infrastructure, and transparent business models that will bend the arc of knowledge creation and consumption toward equity and independence.

About the American Astronomical Society

The American Astronomical Society (AAS), established in 1899, is the major organization of professional astronomers in North America. Its membership of approximately 8,000 also includes physicists, mathematicians, geologists, engineers, and others whose research interests lie within the broad spectrum of subjects now comprising the astronomical sciences. The mission of the AAS is to enhance and share humanity’s scientific understanding of the universe, which it achieves through publishing, meeting organization, education and outreach, and training and professional development.