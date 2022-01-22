Recruiting Resources

In the past, we’ve tried several job advertisement services with varying success. To date, the most successful services for eliciting higher volumes of high-quality candidates have been:
LinkedIn Jobs (mostly because their pre-screening tools are very good at handling volume)
People of Color in Tech
KF Twitter
Services that have not proved effective:
Academic publishing industry-specific job boards (very expensive, very low volume)
Hacker News (extremely high volume of difficult-to-screen applications; next time, we may try adding a LinkedIn jobs link to HN)
Unclear, but perhaps worth another look:
Black Tech Pipeline (high cost, low volume of applicants)
University job boards (low cost, low volume)
Internships.com
WayUp
Her Campus
Goodwall.io
Idealist.org
Experience.com