Fulltime Staff Recruiting Resources.

In the past, we’ve tried several job advertisement services with varying success. To date, the most successful services for eliciting higher volumes of high-quality candidates have been:

LinkedIn Jobs (mostly because their pre-screening tools are very good at handling volume)

People of Color in Tech

KF Twitter

Services that have not proved effective:

Academic publishing industry-specific job boards (very expensive, very low volume)

Hacker News (extremely high volume of difficult-to-screen applications; next time, we may try adding a LinkedIn jobs link to HN)

Unclear, but perhaps worth another look:

Black Tech Pipeline (high cost, low volume of applicants)

University job boards (low cost, low volume)

Internship Recruiting Resources.

Internships.com

WayUp

Her Campus

Goodwall.io

Idealist.org

Experience.com