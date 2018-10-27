New page layouts for issues and chapters, tables of contents, submissions, and more

Hello! It’s time for another installment of the PubPub newsletter. We’re excited to show you new page layout options, a footer redesign, and some fun news from around the community.

— The PubPub Team

Page Layouts. We’ve added several new options for displaying pages and simplified several workflows based on feedback from our community. Among the highlights: there’s a new narrow layout that looks great for pages with lots of text on them.

You can now display lists of Pages to feature journal issues, books, or important pages.

Pub lists are now more customizable. You can choose to show anything from just the title, for a table of contents-style page, or cards with images, descriptions, and author photos for a more robust layout.

We’ve also re-organized the block list to make it easier to quickly create new specialized blocks, including shortcuts for tables of contents and submission buttons block.

There’s a lot more to the update, so we invite you to take another look at your pages and make sure you’re taking full advantage of all the layout options.

Footer redesign. We’ve redesigned the site footer to make it easier for readers to find information about PubPub and your community on every page, especially social links. Take a look at your footer and make sure to add social links to your community so your readers can find you elsewhere (Manage -> Details).

Feedback. Please continue to give us feedback on bugs, features you find helpful, ideas for improvement, and things you would like to see on PubPub by writing to [email protected]!

