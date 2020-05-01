Skip to main content
KF Notes
Published on Jun 01, 2020

CC-ND is a closed license

by Samuel Klein
Published onJun 01, 2020
Creative Commons’s CC-ND license is not an open license. It does not allow reformatting, translation, summarization, subtitles, or any other transformations for accessibility, localization, or contextualization.

These are all essential aspects of openness in the sense of open knowledge, open texts, and open science. As a result, the CC-ND license is not recommended, and is often not accepted as an open license, for projects and contexts dedicated to public knowledge.

See, for instance: UMN’s Open Textbook library, Wikimedia Commons, and the constellation of free cultural works.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
