CC-ND is a closed license

Creative Commons’s CC-ND license is not an open license. It does not allow reformatting, translation, summarization, subtitles, or any other transformations for accessibility, localization, or contextualization.

These are all essential aspects of openness in the sense of open knowledge, open texts, and open science. As a result, the CC-ND license is not recommended, and is often not accepted as an open license, for projects and contexts dedicated to public knowledge.