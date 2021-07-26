Open knowledge all over the place

PubPub newsletter subscribers received this newsletter on August 25, 2021. You can view it here on Mailchimp. Subscribe for updates about the platform, news from our communities, and things we’re thinking about.

Since our last newsletter, PubPub crossed the 3,000 community mark! We're excited by this milestone and encouraged that the low (non-existing?) barrier to creating new PubPub communities helps to encourage discovery and experimentation, expanding the field of those participating in knowledge exchange (and what that exchange looks like).



In the KFG's last fiscal year (July '20–June '21), PubPub saw a 55% increase in new communities, an 86% increase in new users, 121% increase in page views, and an amazing 168% increase in new pubs. Not only are more people joining PubPub, but they're also creating and sharing things on there more often than ever before.



Our team is busy working to develop, enhance, and maintain the features that make this possible, as well as forming the partnerships and bonds that help drive progress in the space. You'll see this reflected in this month's highlights.



Community Highlights

A new diversity, equity, and inclusion resource for scholarly publishing professionals, the Antiracism Toolkit for Organizations was published this month on PubPub by the Coalition for Diversity and Inclusion in Scholarly Communications (C4DISC), Toolkits for Equity in Scholarly Publishing project volunteers, and the Knowledge Futures Group. Learn more about the cross-organizational effort here.

The Summer 2021 issue of the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing's Case Studies in Social and Ethical Responsibility is now live! Topics range from Codes of Conduct and Community Standards in Open Source to Wrestling with Killer Robots.

The Commonplace has launched its summer 2021 series on The Business of Knowing: Bringing about [infra]structural change to knowledge communication. Read ideas from 16 contributors across 11 essays on how we can fundamentally alter the paradigms and practices of knowledge exchange.

This book's many authors describe it as a manifesto on, "the future of the university as an open knowledge institution that institutionalizes diversity and contributes to a common resource of knowledge." Open Knowledge Institutions was drafted as a Book Sprint then went through open peer review on PubPub before its authors published a final OA version as a monograph with the MIT Press.

Media Studies Press recently published an open reader, Social Media & the Self. It's a free, web-only reader centered on the online performance of identity and curated with university courses in mind. In a nod to the theatrical context, the collection is divided into “acts,” five of them, followed by a handful of “encore” readings that speculate on the shareable future.

This collection contains the conference proceedings of the first Open Science Day organized for and by KU Leuven researchers on 3 May 2021. During this event, participants showcased the latest open science developments at the university by discussing topics such as reproducibility in research, preregistration, citizen science, responsible open research, data sharing, and reuse of data.

Send us your news! We'd love to highlight a broader sample of the over 3,000 communities on PubPub here in this newsletter. Please share it with us at: [email protected]

Resource

We strive to build PubPub to ensure that everyone can use the platform independently of our team. We also offer production, training, and strategy services for groups who want support establishing their publishing community and/or getting onboarded. You can learn more from our Content Services Menu.

This Month’s Community Numbers

What We’re Reading

Endnote(s)

[1] Webinar: An Open Process for Open Knowledge

Join us on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 to learn more about the open, collaborative editorial process behind the publication of Open Knowledge Institutions. Hosted jointly by Book Sprints, the MIT Press, and the Knowledge Futures Group, the event's speakers will discuss the benefits of and considerations around engaging in such an open process and how this connects to the subject matter of the book itself.

[2] Call for Submissions: Commonplace Fall Series

Read and share this open call for contributions to the Commonplace's fall series, guested edited by Curtis Brundy and Sharla Lair. "The Global Transition to Open: Structuring Library Sustainability Toward a More Equitable Knowledge Ecosystem" explores how libraries are realigning their collections spending with their values around Open. Submissions via abstracts of 300 words or fewer should be submitted by Monday, September 13, 2021.