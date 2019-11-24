Getting involved

The KFG is always open to new collaborations and contributors. If you want to contribute to our work, or start your own affiliated group, send us a note.
Start a publishing community
Introduce friends and colleagues to PubPub — invite them to publish research, books, or conferences here for discussion.
Flip a journal
If you know someone editing or publishing in a closed journal, who wants a better option — help them make it a Pub; or introduce us.
Donate documents or data
If you have data or existing publications to share more widely, we can help connect you to a suitable archive.
Share your ideas and feedback
Post to our forum, subscribe to the newsletter, leave us feature requests!
Propose a new Project or tool
Something you have made, or just something you need - a platform, product, protocol, or tool.
Start a related group near you
We can help you start an affiliated group and join the KFG network.
Donate money
The KFG is a non-profit, supported by grants and donations through our fiscal sponsor, Yarnlabs.
Donate services
Some of our tools rely on commercial cloud services. If you run your own cloud, or can donate credits for major platforms, let us know.