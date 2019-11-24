Getting involved

The KFG is always open to new collaborations and contributors. If you want to contribute to our work, or start your own affiliated group, send us a note.

Share research

Start a publishing community

Introduce friends and colleagues to PubPub — invite them to publish research, books, or conferences here for discussion.

Flip a journal

If you know someone editing or publishing in a closed journal, who wants a better option — help them make it a Pub; or introduce us.

Donate documents or data

If you have data or existing publications to share more widely, we can help connect you to a suitable archive.

Share ideas

Share your ideas and feedback

Post to our forum, subscribe to the newsletter, leave us feature requests!

Propose a new Project or tool

Something you have made, or just something you need - a platform, product, protocol, or tool.

Start a related group near you

We can help you start an affiliated group and join the KFG network.

Share resources

Donate money

The KFG is a non-profit, supported by grants and donations through our fiscal sponsor, Yarnlabs.