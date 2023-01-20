Pub-creation API ideas (fanfic)

I haven’t seen these requests or use cases gathered in one place; here’s an overview: Use cases for a creating a pub from an existing document.
Options:
Restful: a “create pub” URL that takes parameters for common metadata, including a source-URL for upload
API: authenticate and publish via a script w/o using a browser, letting you populate common metadata fields
Push from CMS: Say I have an existing OJS instance and want to put the output onto ¶. I want to give it an API key and community, and call “publish” with the title, author, body text.
Ex + offer of help: tefkah
Seed a review pub: I have a community of publication + review on ¶. As an admin, when I approve a request for review, I want to create a new review pub w/ template text prefilled, & a docmaps link to the pub being reviewed.(A bookmarklet w/ my API key might suffice) Note that the reviewers might not have “create new pub” rights in the community, but this way I can give them an edit link to the seeded review.
Ex: Homeworld collective, OpenReview, …
Import from web: I have a draft on the web (a google doc, a Roam/Obsidian page, a PDF); while looking at it, I want to choose “import to ¶ as new pub”. This might load a "create new pub via import" URL that takes me to an import interface w/ that URL prefilled.
Ex: Discourse graphs / oasislab [already exist in outliners]
… add yours!