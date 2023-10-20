Skip to main content
KF Notes
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Nov 20, 2023

PubPub Voluntary Product Accessibility Template® (VPAT®)

Published onNov 20, 2023
PubPub Voluntary Product Accessibility Template® (VPAT®)
·

Knowledge Futures Accessibility Conformance Report for PubPub

International Edition

(Based on VPAT® Version 2.4Rev)

Name of Product/Version: PubPub

Report Date: September 16, 2022

Product Description:

Contact Information:

Notes:

Evaluation Methods Used

Apple Voiceover in Google Chrome, Apple Safari, and Mozilla Firefox on Mac OS X.

Applicable Standards/Guidelines

This report covers the degree of conformance for the following accessibility standard/guidelines:

Terms

The terms used in the Conformance Level information are defined as follows:

Supports: The functionality of the product has at least one method that meets the criterion without known defects or meets with equivalent facilitation.

Partially Supports: Some functionality of the product does not meet the criterion.

Does Not Support: The majority of product functionality does not meet the criterion.

Not Applicable: The criterion is not relevant to the product.

Not Evaluated: The product has not been evaluated against the criterion. This can be used only in WCAG 2.0 Level AAA.

WCAG 2.X Report

Tables 1 and 2 also document conformance with:

EN 301 549: Chapter 9 - Web, Sections 10.1-10.4 of Chapter 10 - Non-Web documents, and Sections 11.1-11.4 and 11.8.2 of Chapter 11 - Non-Web Software (open and closed functionality), and Sections 12.1.2 and 12.2.4 of Chapter 12 – Documentation

Revised Section 508: Chapter 5 – 501.1 Scope, 504.2 Content Creation or Editing, and Chapter 6 – 602.3 Electronic Support Documentation.

Note: When reporting on conformance with the WCAG 2.x Success Criteria, they are scoped for full pages, complete processes, and accessibility-supported ways of using technology as documented in the WCAG 2.0 Conformance Requirements.

Table 1: Success Criteria, Level A

Notes: Unless otherwise indicated, the below assessment applies to: Web, Electronic Docs, Authoring Tool. Software and Closed are not applicable to PubPub.

Criteria

Conformance Level 

Remarks and Explanations

1.1.1 Non-text Content (Level A)

Partially supports

PubPub provides text alternatives for non-text content, with a minor exception for some SVG content, which is hidden from assistive technologies.

1.2.1 Audio-only and Video-only (Prerecorded) (Level A)

Not applicable

PubPub does not contain pre-recorded audio or video content.

1.2.2 Captions (Prerecorded) (Level A)

Not applicable

PubPub does not contain pre-recorded audio content.

1.2.3 Audio Description or Media Alternative (Prerecorded) (Level A)

Not applicable

PubPub does not contain pre-recorded video content.

1.3.1 Info and Relationships (Level A)

Partially supports

PubPub exposes most semantic relationships between elements, with some exceptions:

  • The top right user navigation is not semantically identified as navigation.

  • In the dashboard, the navigation menu is not semantically identified as navigation.

  • On settings screens, some section titles are not identified semantically as headings.

  • On dashboard pages, some page titles are not identified semantically as headings.

  • On dashboard pages, some object titles are not identified semantically as headings.

1.3.2 Meaningful Sequence (Level A)

Supports

The correct reading sequence is meaningful throughout PubPub.

1.3.3 Sensory Characteristics  (Level A)

Supports

PubPub does not rely on sensory characteristics.

1.4.1 Use of Color (Level A)

Supports

PubPub does not rely on color alone to convey information.

1.4.2 Audio Control (Level A)

Supports

PubPub does not have audio content. Users can use PubPub to embed audio content in a PubPub-maintained player that includes audio control.

2.1.1 Keyboard (Level A)

Supports

PubPub is fully operable using the keyboard alone.

2.1.2 No Keyboard Trap (Level A)

Supports

PubPub does not include a keyboard trap.

2.1.4 Character Key Shortcuts (Level A 2.1 only)

 Not applicable

PubPub does not implement single-key keyboard shortcuts.

2.2.1 Timing Adjustable (Level A)

Not applicable

PubPub does not have any content with a timeout.

2.2.2 Pause, Stop, Hide (Level A)

Not applicable

PubPub does not have content that blinks, scrolls, hides or updates regularly.

2.3.1 Three Flashes or Below Threshold (Level A)

Not applicable

PubPub does not have flashing content.

2.4.1 Bypass Blocks (Level A)

Supports

PubPub provides shortcut links that allow keyboard users to skip to sections of content.

2.4.2 Page Titled (Level A)

Supports

PubPub provides descriptive page titles.

2.4.3 Focus Order (Level A)

Partially supports

PubPub has a meaningful focus order, with the exception of:

  • When drafting a pub, parts of the formatting toolbar are not focusable.

2.4.4 Link Purpose (In Context) (Level A)

Supports

PubPub uses descriptive text in links (instead of vague phrases like link or here).

2.5.1 Pointer Gestures (Level A 2.1 only)

 Supports

All pointer interactions on PubPub can be performed with a single pointer.

2.5.2 Pointer Cancellation (Level A 2.1 only)

 Partially supports

With a few exceptions, all pointer interactions on PubPub are simple “clicks”. Some focus changes in the editor occur on keydown events.

2.5.3 Label in Name (Level A 2.1 only)

 Supports

Where PubPub uses <label> elements, their identifying content is visually exposed to the user.

2.5.4 Motion Actuation (Level A 2.1 only)

 Not applicable

PubPub does not have any functionality that requires user or device motion.

3.1.1 Language of Page (Level A)

Partially supports

PubPub specifies the user-interface language, but not document content language, in the lang property of the root <html> element.

3.2.1 On Focus (Level A)

Supports

PubPub user elements do not initiate a change of context when focused. (e.g. keyboard-navigable tabs are navigated with the arrow and Enter keys)

3.2.2 On Input (Level A)

Supports

PubPub user elements besides buttons and links do not initiate a change of context.

3.3.1 Error Identification (Level A)

Supports

Input forms on PubPub describe which, if any, input elements contain invalid input.

3.3.2 Labels or Instructions (Level A)

Supports

PubPub inputs and elements come with labels and instructions to help users understand what they are.

4.1.1 Parsing (Level A)

Supports

PubPub’s markup is generated by React, which guarantees the absense of duplicate attributes or malformed HTML. We use deterministic UUID generation to avoid ID collisions on the page.

4.1.2 Name, Role, Value (Level A)

Partially supports

PubPub uses <label> elements and role attribute to identify UI elements; in most cases we defer this to native HTML elements or well-maintained UI helper libraries.

Most form elements can be programmatically controlled, with certain edge cases around the document editor itself (which has to be able to distinguish true user input from DOM operations performed by plugins like Google Translate or Grammarly).

Table 2: Success Criteria, Level AA

Notes:

Criteria

Conformance Level

Remarks and Explanations

1.2.4 Captions (Live) (Level AA)

Not applicable

PubPub does not host live audio or video.

1.2.5 Audio Description (Prerecorded) (Level AA)

Not applicable

PubPub does not contain pre-recorded video content.

1.3.4 Orientation (Level AA 2.1 only)

Partially supported

PubPub renders correctly and fully across most screen sizes and orientations. On some admin dashboard screens, vertical orientations can cause content to become cut off.

1.3.5 Identify Input Purpose (Level AA 2.1 only)

Partially supported

With some exceptions for complex inputs like color pickers and Pub theme selectors, inputs on PubPub identify their purpose either via the use of HTML input field types or aria-label text.

1.4.3 Contrast (Minimum) (Level AA)

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Closed:

Authoring Tool:

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Closed:

Authoring Tool:

1.4.4 Resize text (Level AA)

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Closed:

Authoring Tool:

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Closed:

Authoring Tool:

1.4.5 Images of Text (Level AA)

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Authoring Tool:

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Authoring Tool:

1.4.10 Reflow (Level AA 2.1 only)

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Closed:

Authoring Tool:

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Closed:

Authoring Tool:

1.4.11 Non-text Contrast (Level AA 2.1 only)

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Closed:

Authoring Tool:

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Closed:

Authoring Tool:

1.4.12 Text Spacing (Level AA 2.1 only)

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Closed:

Authoring Tool:

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Closed:

Authoring Tool:

1.4.13 Content on Hover or Focus (Level AA 2.1 only)

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Closed:

Authoring Tool:

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Closed:

Authoring Tool:

2.4.5 Multiple Ways (Level AA)

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Authoring Tool:

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Authoring Tool:

2.4.6 Headings and Labels (Level AA)

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Closed:

Authoring Tool:

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Closed:

Authoring Tool:

2.4.7 Focus Visible (Level AA)

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Closed:

Authoring Tool:

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Closed:

Authoring Tool:

3.1.2 Language of Parts (Level AA)

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Authoring Tool:

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Authoring Tool:

3.2.3 Consistent Navigation (Level AA)

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Authoring Tool:

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Authoring Tool:

3.2.4 Consistent Identification (Level AA)

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Authoring Tool:

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Authoring Tool:

3.3.3 Error Suggestion (Level AA)

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Closed:

Authoring Tool:

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Closed:

Authoring Tool:

3.3.4 Error Prevention (Legal, Financial, Data) (Level AA)

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Closed:

Authoring Tool:

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Software:

Closed:

Authoring Tool:

4.1.3 Status Messages (Level AA 2.1 only)

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Authoring Tool:

Web:

Electronic Docs:

Authoring Tool:

Table 3: Success Criteria, Level AAA

PubPub is not evaluated for WCAG Level AAA compliance in this document.

Revised Section 508 Report

Chapter 3: Functional Performance Criteria (FPC)

Criteria

Conformance Level

Remarks and Explanations

302.1 Without Vision

302.2 With Limited Vision

302.3 Without Perception of Color

302.4 Without Hearing

302.5 With Limited Hearing

302.6 Without Speech

302.7 With Limited Manipulation

302.8 With Limited Reach and Strength

302.9 With Limited Language, Cognitive, and Learning Abilities

Chapter 4: Hardware

Omitted because PubPub has no hardware component.

Chapter 5: Software

This section is omitted.

Per Section 501.1 Scope:

Where Web applications do not have access to platform accessibility services and do not include components that have access to platform accessibility services, they shall not be required to conform to 502 or 503 provided that they conform to Level A and Level AA Success Criteria and Conformance Requirements in WCAG 2.0 (incorporated by reference, see 702.10.1).

In other words: PubPub is software, but it’s software served from a Web browser, and we defer to the WCAG criteria to evaluate its accessibility characteristics.

Chapter 6: Support Documentation and Services

Notes:

Criteria

Conformance Level

Remarks and Explanations

601.1 Scope

Heading cell – no response required

Heading cell – no response required

602 Support Documentation

Heading cell – no response required

Heading cell – no response required

602.2 Accessibility and Compatibility Features

602.3 Electronic Support Documentation

See WCAG 2.x section

See information in WCAG 2.x section

602.4 Alternate Formats for Non-Electronic Support Documentation

603 Support Services

Heading cell – no response required

Heading cell – no response required

603.2 Information on Accessibility and Compatibility Features

603.3 Accommodation of Communication Needs

EN 301 549 Report

Chapter 4: Functional Performance Statements (FPS)

Criteria

Conformance Level

Remarks and Explanations

4.2.1 Usage without vision

4.2.2 Usage with limited vision

4.2.3 Usage without perception of colour

4.2.4 Usage without hearing

4.2.5 Usage with limited hearing

4.2.6 Usage with no or limited vocal capability

4.2.7 Usage with limited manipulation or strength

4.2.8 Usage with limited reach

4.2.9 Minimize photosensitive seizure triggers

4.2.10 Usage with limited cognition, language or learning

4.2.11 Privacy

Chapter 5: Generic Requirements

Omitted because PubPub has no hardware component.

Criteria

Conformance Level

Remarks and Explanations

5.1 Closed functionality

Heading cell – no response required

Heading cell – no response required

5.1.2 General

Heading cell – no response required

Heading cell – no response required

5.1.2.1 Closed functionality

See 5.2 through 13

See information in 5.2 through 13

5.1.2.2 Assistive technology

See 5.1.3 through 5.1.6

See information in 5.1.3 through 5.1.6

5.1.3 Non-visual access

Heading cell – no response required

Heading cell – no response required

5.1.3.1 Audio output of visual information

5.1.3.2 Auditory output delivery including speech

5.1.3.3 Auditory output correlation

5.1.3.4 Speech output user control

5.1.3.5 Speech output automatic interruption

5.1.3.6 Speech output for non-text content

5.1.3.7 Speech output for video information

5.1.3.8 Masked entry

5.1.3.9 Private access to personal data

5.1.3.10 Non-interfering audio output

5.1.3.11 Private listening volume

5.1.3.12 Speaker volume

5.1.3.13 Volume reset

5.1.3.14 Spoken languages

5.1.3.15 Non-visual error identification

5.1.3.16 Receipts, tickets, and transactional outputs

5.1.4 Functionality closed to text enlargement

5.1.5 Visual output for auditory information

5.1.6 Operation without keyboard interface

Heading cell – no response required

Heading cell – no response required

5.1.6.1 Closed functionality

See 5.1.3.1 through 5.1.3.16

See information in 5.1.3.1 through 5.1.3.16

5.1.6.2 Input focus

5.1.7 Access without speech

5.2 Activation of accessibility features

5.3 Biometrics

5.4 Preservation of accessibility information during conversion

5.5 Operable parts

Heading cell – no response required

Heading cell – no response required

5.5.1 Means of operation

5.5.2 Operable parts discernibility

5.6 Locking or toggle controls

Heading cell – no response required

Heading cell – no response required

5.6.1 Tactile or auditory status

5.6.2 Visual status

5.7 Key repeat

5.8 Double-strike key acceptance

5.9 Simultaneous user actions

Chapter 6: ICT with Two-Way Voice Communication

Omitted because PubPub has no two-way voice communication functionality.

Chapter 7: ICT with Video Capabilities

Omitted because PubPub has no built-in video playback capabilities (these are deferred to the browser, or to third-party embeds).

Chapter 8: Hardware

Omitted because PubPub has no hardware component.

Chapter 9: Web (see WCAG 2.x section)

See WCAG 2.x section

Chapter 10: Non-Web Documents

Notes:

Criteria

Conformance Level

Remarks and Explanations

10.0 General (informative)

Heading cell – no response required

Heading cell – no response required

10.1.1.1 through 10.4.1.3

See WCAG 2.x section

See information in WCAG 2.x section

10.5 Caption positioning

10.6 Audio description timing

Chapter 11: Software

Notes:

Criteria

Conformance Level

Remarks and Explanations

11.0 General (informative)

Heading cell – no response required

Heading cell – no response required

11.1.1.1 through 11.4.1.3

See WCAG 2.x section

See information in WCAG 2.x section

11.5 Interoperability with assistive technology

Heading cell – no response required

Heading cell – no response required

11.5.1 Closed functionality

Heading cell – no response required

Heading cell – no response required

11.5.2 Accessibility services

Heading cell – no response required

Heading cell – no response required

11.5.2.1 Platform accessibility service support for software that provides a user interface

See 11.5.2.5 through 11.5.2.17

See information in 11.5.2.5 through 11.5.2.17

11.5.2.2 Platform accessibility service support for assistive technologies

See 11.5.2.5 through 11.5.2.17

See information in 11.5.2.5 through 11.5.2.17

11.5.2.3 Use of accessibility services

See information in 11.5.2.5 through 11.5.2.17

See information in 11.5.2.5 through 11.5.2.17

11.5.2.4 Assistive technology

11.5.2.5 Object information

11.5.2.6 Row, column, and headers

11.5.2.7 Values

11.5.2.8 Label relationships

11.5.2.9 Parent-child relationships

11.5.2.10 Text

11.5.2.11 List of available actions

11.5.2.12 Execution of available actions

11.5.2.13 Tracking of focus and selection attributes

11.5.2.14 Modification of focus and selection attributes

11.5.2.15 Change notification

11.5.2.16 Modifications of states and properties

11.5.2.17 Modifications of values and text

11.6 Documented accessibility usage

Heading cell – no response required

Heading cell – no response required

11.6.1 User control of accessibility features

11.6.2 No disruption of accessibility features

11.7 User preferences

11.8 Authoring tools

Heading cell – no response required

Heading cell – no response required

11.8.1 Content technology

Heading cell – no response required

Heading cell – no response required

11.8.2 Accessible content creation

See WCAG 2.x section

(If not authoring tool, enter “Not Applicable”)

See information in WCAG 2.x section

11.8.3 Preservation of accessibility information in transformations

11.8.4 Repair assistance

11.8.5 Templates

Chapter 12: Documentation and Support Services

Notes:

Criteria

Conformance Level

Remarks and Explanations

12.1 Product documentation

Heading cell – no response required

Heading cell – no response required

12.1.1 Accessibility and compatibility features

12.1.2 Accessible documentation

See WCAG 2.x section

See information in WCAG 2.x section

12.2 Support Services

Heading cell – no response required

Heading cell – no response required

12.2.2 Information on accessibility and compatibility features

12.2.3 Effective communication

12.2.4 Accessible documentation

See WCAG 2.x section

See information in WCAG 2.x section

Chapter 13: ICT Providing Relay or Emergency Service Access

Notes:

Criteria

Conformance Level

Remarks and Explanations

13.1 Relay services requirements

Heading cell – no response required

Heading cell – no response required

13.1.2 Text relay services

13.1.3 Sign relay services

13.1.4 Lip-reading relay services

13.1.5 Captioned telephony services

13.1.6 Speech to speech relay services

13.2 Access to relay services

13.3 Access to emergency services

Include your company legal disclaimer here, if needed.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
KF Notes
KF Notes
Published with