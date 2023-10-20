PubPub Voluntary Product Accessibility Template® (VPAT®)

(Based on VPAT® Version 2.4Rev)
Apple Voiceover in Google Chrome, Apple Safari, and Mozilla Firefox on Mac OS X.
This report covers the degree of conformance for the following accessibility standard/guidelines:
The terms used in the Conformance Level information are defined as follows:
Supports: The functionality of the product has at least one method that meets the criterion without known defects or meets with equivalent facilitation.
Partially Supports: Some functionality of the product does not meet the criterion.
Does Not Support: The majority of product functionality does not meet the criterion.
Not Applicable: The criterion is not relevant to the product.
Not Evaluated: The product has not been evaluated against the criterion. This can be used only in WCAG 2.0 Level AAA.
Tables 1 and 2 also document conformance with:
EN 301 549: Chapter 9 - Web, Sections 10.1-10.4 of Chapter 10 - Non-Web documents, and Sections 11.1-11.4 and 11.8.2 of Chapter 11 - Non-Web Software (open and closed functionality), and Sections 12.1.2 and 12.2.4 of Chapter 12 – Documentation
Revised Section 508: Chapter 5 – 501.1 Scope, 504.2 Content Creation or Editing, and Chapter 6 – 602.3 Electronic Support Documentation.
Note: When reporting on conformance with the WCAG 2.x Success Criteria, they are scoped for full pages, complete processes, and accessibility-supported ways of using technology as documented in the WCAG 2.0 Conformance Requirements.
Notes: Unless otherwise indicated, the below assessment applies to: Web, Electronic Docs, Authoring Tool. Software and Closed are not applicable to PubPub.
Criteria
Conformance Level
Remarks and Explanations
1.1.1 Non-text Content (Level A)
Partially supports
PubPub provides text alternatives for non-text content, with a minor exception for some SVG content, which is hidden from assistive technologies.
Not applicable
PubPub does not contain pre-recorded audio or video content.
1.2.2 Captions (Prerecorded) (Level A)
Not applicable
PubPub does not contain pre-recorded audio content.
1.2.3 Audio Description or Media Alternative (Prerecorded) (Level A)
Not applicable
PubPub does not contain pre-recorded video content.
1.3.1 Info and Relationships (Level A)
Partially supports
PubPub exposes most semantic relationships between elements, with some exceptions:
1.3.2 Meaningful Sequence (Level A)
Supports
The correct reading sequence is meaningful throughout PubPub.
1.3.3 Sensory Characteristics (Level A)
Supports
PubPub does not rely on sensory characteristics.
1.4.1 Use of Color (Level A)
Supports
PubPub does not rely on color alone to convey information.
1.4.2 Audio Control (Level A)
Supports
PubPub does not have audio content. Users can use PubPub to embed audio content in a PubPub-maintained player that includes audio control.
2.1.1 Keyboard (Level A)
Supports
PubPub is fully operable using the keyboard alone.
2.1.2 No Keyboard Trap (Level A)
Supports
PubPub does not include a keyboard trap.
2.1.4 Character Key Shortcuts (Level A 2.1 only)
Not applicable
PubPub does not implement single-key keyboard shortcuts.
2.2.1 Timing Adjustable (Level A)
Not applicable
PubPub does not have any content with a timeout.
2.2.2 Pause, Stop, Hide (Level A)
Not applicable
PubPub does not have content that blinks, scrolls, hides or updates regularly.
2.3.1 Three Flashes or Below Threshold (Level A)
Not applicable
PubPub does not have flashing content.
2.4.1 Bypass Blocks (Level A)
Supports
PubPub provides shortcut links that allow keyboard users to skip to sections of content.
2.4.2 Page Titled (Level A)
Supports
PubPub provides descriptive page titles.
2.4.3 Focus Order (Level A)
Partially supports
PubPub has a meaningful focus order, with the exception of:
2.4.4 Link Purpose (In Context) (Level A)
Supports
PubPub uses descriptive text in links (instead of vague phrases like link or here).
2.5.1 Pointer Gestures (Level A 2.1 only)
Supports
All pointer interactions on PubPub can be performed with a single pointer.
2.5.2 Pointer Cancellation (Level A 2.1 only)
Partially supports
With a few exceptions, all pointer interactions on PubPub are simple “clicks”. Some focus changes in the editor occur on
2.5.3 Label in Name (Level A 2.1 only)
Supports
Where PubPub uses
2.5.4 Motion Actuation (Level A 2.1 only)
Not applicable
PubPub does not have any functionality that requires user or device motion.
3.1.1 Language of Page (Level A)
Partially supports
PubPub specifies the user-interface language, but not document content language, in the
3.2.1 On Focus (Level A)
Supports
PubPub user elements do not initiate a change of context when focused. (e.g. keyboard-navigable tabs are navigated with the arrow and Enter keys)
3.2.2 On Input (Level A)
Supports
PubPub user elements besides buttons and links do not initiate a change of context.
3.3.1 Error Identification (Level A)
Supports
Input forms on PubPub describe which, if any, input elements contain invalid input.
3.3.2 Labels or Instructions (Level A)
Supports
PubPub inputs and elements come with labels and instructions to help users understand what they are.
4.1.1 Parsing (Level A)
Supports
PubPub’s markup is generated by React, which guarantees the absense of duplicate attributes or malformed HTML. We use deterministic UUID generation to avoid ID collisions on the page.
4.1.2 Name, Role, Value (Level A)
Partially supports
PubPub uses
Most form elements can be programmatically controlled, with certain edge cases around the document editor itself (which has to be able to distinguish true user input from DOM operations performed by plugins like Google Translate or Grammarly).
Notes:
Criteria
Conformance Level
Remarks and Explanations
1.2.4 Captions (Live) (Level AA)
Not applicable
PubPub does not host live audio or video.
1.2.5 Audio Description (Prerecorded) (Level AA)
Not applicable
PubPub does not contain pre-recorded video content.
1.3.4 Orientation (Level AA 2.1 only)
Partially supported
PubPub renders correctly and fully across most screen sizes and orientations. On some admin dashboard screens, vertical orientations can cause content to become cut off.
1.3.5 Identify Input Purpose (Level AA 2.1 only)
Partially supported
With some exceptions for complex inputs like color pickers and Pub theme selectors, inputs on PubPub identify their purpose either via the use of HTML input field types or aria-label text.
1.4.3 Contrast (Minimum) (Level AA)
1.4.10 Reflow (Level AA 2.1 only)
2.4.5 Multiple Ways (Level AA)
PubPub is not evaluated for WCAG Level AAA compliance in this document.
Criteria
Conformance Level
Remarks and Explanations
302.1 Without Vision
302.2 With Limited Vision
302.3 Without Perception of Color
302.4 Without Hearing
302.5 With Limited Hearing
302.6 Without Speech
302.7 With Limited Manipulation
302.8 With Limited Reach and Strength
302.9 With Limited Language, Cognitive, and Learning Abilities
Per Section 501.1 Scope:
Where Web applications do not have access to platform accessibility services and do not include components that have access to platform accessibility services, they shall not be required to conform to 502 or 503 provided that they conform to Level A and Level AA Success Criteria and Conformance Requirements in WCAG 2.0 (incorporated by reference, see 702.10.1).
In other words: PubPub is software, but it’s software served from a Web browser, and we defer to the WCAG criteria to evaluate its accessibility characteristics.
Notes:
Criteria
Conformance Level
Remarks and Explanations
601.1 Scope
602.2 Accessibility and Compatibility Features
602.3 Electronic Support Documentation
See WCAG 2.x section
See information in WCAG 2.x section
602.4 Alternate Formats for Non-Electronic Support Documentation
603.2 Information on Accessibility and Compatibility Features
603.3 Accommodation of Communication Needs
Criteria
Conformance Level
Remarks and Explanations
4.2.1 Usage without vision
4.2.2 Usage with limited vision
4.2.3 Usage without perception of colour
4.2.4 Usage without hearing
4.2.5 Usage with limited hearing
4.2.6 Usage with no or limited vocal capability
4.2.7 Usage with limited manipulation or strength
4.2.8 Usage with limited reach
4.2.9 Minimize photosensitive seizure triggers
4.2.10 Usage with limited cognition, language or learning
4.2.11 Privacy
Criteria
Conformance Level
Remarks and Explanations
5.1 Closed functionality
5.1.2 General
5.1.2.1 Closed functionality
See 5.2 through 13
See information in 5.2 through 13
5.1.2.2 Assistive technology
See 5.1.3 through 5.1.6
See information in 5.1.3 through 5.1.6
5.1.3 Non-visual access
5.1.3.1 Audio output of visual information
5.1.3.2 Auditory output delivery including speech
5.1.3.3 Auditory output correlation
5.1.3.4 Speech output user control
5.1.3.5 Speech output automatic interruption
5.1.3.6 Speech output for non-text content
5.1.3.7 Speech output for video information
5.1.3.8 Masked entry
5.1.3.9 Private access to personal data
5.1.3.10 Non-interfering audio output
5.1.3.11 Private listening volume
5.1.3.12 Speaker volume
5.1.3.13 Volume reset
5.1.3.14 Spoken languages
5.1.3.15 Non-visual error identification
5.1.3.16 Receipts, tickets, and transactional outputs
5.1.4 Functionality closed to text enlargement
5.1.5 Visual output for auditory information
5.1.6 Operation without keyboard interface
5.1.6.1 Closed functionality
See 5.1.3.1 through 5.1.3.16
See information in 5.1.3.1 through 5.1.3.16
5.1.6.2 Input focus
5.1.7 Access without speech
5.2 Activation of accessibility features
5.3 Biometrics
5.4 Preservation of accessibility information during conversion
5.5 Operable parts
5.5.1 Means of operation
5.5.2 Operable parts discernibility
5.6 Locking or toggle controls
5.6.1 Tactile or auditory status
5.6.2 Visual status
5.7 Key repeat
5.8 Double-strike key acceptance
5.9 Simultaneous user actions
See WCAG 2.x section
Notes:
Criteria
Conformance Level
Remarks and Explanations
10.0 General (informative)
10.1.1.1 through 10.4.1.3
See WCAG 2.x section
See information in WCAG 2.x section
10.5 Caption positioning
10.6 Audio description timing
Notes:
Criteria
Conformance Level
Remarks and Explanations
11.0 General (informative)
11.1.1.1 through 11.4.1.3
See WCAG 2.x section
See information in WCAG 2.x section
11.5 Interoperability with assistive technology
11.5.1 Closed functionality
11.5.2 Accessibility services
11.5.2.1 Platform accessibility service support for software that provides a user interface
See 11.5.2.5 through 11.5.2.17
See information in 11.5.2.5 through 11.5.2.17
11.5.2.2 Platform accessibility service support for assistive technologies
See 11.5.2.5 through 11.5.2.17
See information in 11.5.2.5 through 11.5.2.17
11.5.2.3 Use of accessibility services
See information in 11.5.2.5 through 11.5.2.17
See information in 11.5.2.5 through 11.5.2.17
11.5.2.4 Assistive technology
11.5.2.5 Object information
11.5.2.6 Row, column, and headers
11.5.2.7 Values
11.5.2.8 Label relationships
11.5.2.9 Parent-child relationships
11.5.2.10 Text
11.5.2.11 List of available actions
11.5.2.12 Execution of available actions
11.5.2.13 Tracking of focus and selection attributes
11.5.2.14 Modification of focus and selection attributes
11.5.2.15 Change notification
11.5.2.16 Modifications of states and properties
11.5.2.17 Modifications of values and text
11.6 Documented accessibility usage
11.6.1 User control of accessibility features
11.6.2 No disruption of accessibility features
11.7 User preferences
11.8 Authoring tools
11.8.1 Content technology
11.8.2 Accessible content creation
See WCAG 2.x section
(If not authoring tool, enter “Not Applicable”)
See information in WCAG 2.x section
11.8.3 Preservation of accessibility information in transformations
11.8.4 Repair assistance
11.8.5 Templates
Notes:
Criteria
Conformance Level
Remarks and Explanations
12.1 Product documentation
12.1.1 Accessibility and compatibility features
12.1.2 Accessible documentation
See WCAG 2.x section
See information in WCAG 2.x section
12.2 Support Services
12.2.2 Information on accessibility and compatibility features
12.2.3 Effective communication
12.2.4 Accessible documentation
See WCAG 2.x section
See information in WCAG 2.x section
Notes:
Criteria
Conformance Level
Remarks and Explanations
13.1 Relay services requirements
13.1.2 Text relay services
13.1.3 Sign relay services
13.1.4 Lip-reading relay services
13.1.5 Captioned telephony services
13.1.6 Speech to speech relay services
13.2 Access to relay services
13.3 Access to emergency services
