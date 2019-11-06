KFG Spring 2020 Editorial Intern

Spring 2020

(January-May, 10-15 hours/week, $15/hour)

Our spring intern will work closely with the Knowledge Futures Group team to help onboard, proof, and launch new open access content on the PubPub platform. The role will involve working with authors and editors, communicating feedback to the development team, and sharing news about new content through our newsletter and social platforms. Candidates should be interested in experimenting with new publishing practices and feel comfortable communicating regularly with authors, developers, and designers. The intern will also play a key role in helping the KFG launch a new publication, The Commonplace, by processing and managing submissions, contributing to the development of the editorial calendar, and writing their own pieces for the publication on behalf of the KFG and its project teams.

Additional Qualifications include:

Strong organizational skills

Exceptional attention to detail

The ability to work collaboratively across diverse constituencies

The ability to multitask and deliver in a fast-paced, complex environment with multiple, sometimes competing, interests

Familiarity with digital publications and open access

Excellent writing and oral communication skills

Some knowledge of and interest in scholarly communication

Strong sense of curiosity and eagerness to learn new things and think creatively

The internship will require a commitment of 10-15 hours per week. Please apply by submitting a resume and cover letter to [email protected] that lets us know about yourself and your interest in the role and field.

The Knowledge Futures Group is a non-profit technology organization where promising new projects nurtured at knowledge institutions get built to scale and compete with proprietary alternatives. Founded at MIT; directed by educators, publishers, and technologists; and supported by a consortium of funders and partners, the KFG brings the intelligence and experience of knowledge institutions together with the product development speed and capacity of technology companies. It seeks to make public knowledge a public good.

PubPub, an open authoring and publishing platform developed at MIT, socializes the process of knowledge creation and verification by integrating conversation, annotation, and versioning into short and long-form digital publication. Today, the platform has over 700 diverse content communities.