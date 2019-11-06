Skip to main content
KF Notes
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Dec 06, 2019

KFG Spring 2020 Editorial Intern

by Catherine Ahearn
Published onDec 06, 2019
KFG Spring 2020 Editorial Intern
·

Spring 2020

(January-May, 10-15 hours/week, $15/hour)

Our spring intern will work closely with the Knowledge Futures Group team to help onboard, proof, and launch new open access content on the PubPub platform. The role will involve working with authors and editors, communicating feedback to the development team, and sharing news about new content through our newsletter and social platforms. Candidates should be interested in experimenting with new publishing practices and feel comfortable communicating regularly with authors, developers, and designers. The intern will also play a key role in helping the KFG launch a new publication, The Commonplace, by processing and managing submissions, contributing to the development of the editorial calendar, and writing their own pieces for the publication on behalf of the KFG and its project teams.

Additional Qualifications include:

  • Strong organizational skills

  • Exceptional attention to detail

  • The ability to work collaboratively across diverse constituencies

  • The ability to multitask and deliver in a fast-paced, complex environment with multiple, sometimes competing, interests

  • Familiarity with digital publications and open access

  • Excellent writing and oral communication skills

  • Some knowledge of and interest in scholarly communication

  • Strong sense of curiosity and eagerness to learn new things and think creatively

The internship will require a commitment of 10-15 hours per week. Please apply by submitting a resume and cover letter to [email protected] that lets us know about yourself and your interest in the role and field.

The Knowledge Futures Group is a non-profit technology organization where promising new projects nurtured at knowledge institutions get built to scale and compete with proprietary alternatives. Founded at MIT; directed by educators, publishers, and technologists; and supported by a consortium of funders and partners, the KFG brings the intelligence and experience of knowledge institutions together with the product development speed and capacity of technology companies. It seeks to make public knowledge a public good.

PubPub, an open authoring and publishing platform developed at MIT, socializes the process of knowledge creation and verification by integrating conversation, annotation, and versioning into short and long-form digital publication. Today, the platform has over 700 diverse content communities.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
KF Notes
KF Notes
Published with