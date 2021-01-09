A Good Look 👀

PubPub newsletter subscribers received this newsletter on February 9, 2021. You can view it here on Mailchimp. Subscribe for updates about the platform, news from our communities, and things we’re thinking about. We also invite you to take our user satisfaction survey and help shape PubPub's roadmap and priorities.

With a new year comes a new look. You'll notice a few changes in this space, from the content itself to its design. Our dev updates will now have their own email—sent in the final week of each month—that will allow us to more fully treat those communications like mini tutorials. No need to sign up separately; if you receive this one, you'll receive that one. Here, we seek to highlight more of the amazing work so many of you are doing on PubPub and the ideas those efforts generate.



Community Highlights

The MIT Case Studies in Social and Ethical Responsibilities of Computing (SERC) are now on PubPub. The project aims to advance new efforts within and beyond MIT’s Stephen A. Schwarzman College of Computing.

Contours Collaborations has launched its first exhibit space with artist Susan Clinard. This first collaboration invites the viewer to consider the power of her artworks, and the creation thereof, as means of understanding borders and the spaces between.

Reviews in Digital Humanities 2.2 is the journal's first student special issue! The editors sought to expand their review capacity by partnering with a class of graduate students and their instructor, Tanya Clement, in the Department of English at University of Texas.

Three PubPub Communities (all published by the MIT Press) have been honored by the 2021 PROSE Awards. The Harvard Data Science Review won Best New Journal in Science, Technology & Medicine. Design Justice: Community-Led Practices to Build the Worlds We Need by Sasha Costanza-Chock won in the Engineering & Technology Category. And Data Feminism by Catherine D’Ignazio and Lauren F. Klein was nominated in the Computing & Information Sciences category. Congratulations!

Tool Tip

With PubPub, anyone can publish and distribute meaningful, impactful reviews with appropriate metadata that can be picked up by aggregators in about an hour — at no cost and with no technical expertise required. Here's a toolkit on how to do just that.

Readings

“Opening up the Library: Transforming our Policies, Practices and Structures” by Joanna Ball, Graham Stone, Sarah Thompson in LIBER Quarterly

“Peer reviewers—time for mass rebellion?” by Richard Smith in the BMJ Opinion

“A proposal for the future of scientific publishing in the life sciences” by Bodo M. Stern and Erin K. O’Shea in PLOS Biology

“Credibility of preprints: an interdisciplinary survey of researchers” by Courtney K. Soderberg, Timothy M. Errington and Brian A. Nosek in Royal Society Open Science

User Survey

We'd like to better understand who our users (and potential users) are along with how and why they value PubPub (or don't!). This will directly inform our 2021 roadmap and priorities. Please consider participating. It should take less than 5 minutes to complete and can be filled out anonymously. And a big THANK YOU to those who already took the time to send us their thoughts.

Endnote(s)

[1] Open Publishing Awards

Nominations are now open for the second annual Open Publishing Awards! The Awards, operated by the Coko Foundation, acknowledge winners across three categories: open software, open models, and open content. If you'd like to shine a light on an open project, consider submitting a nomination.

[2] PubPub User Forum and Roadmap

We've replaced our Discourse forum with a new one on GitHub Discussions, to give the PubPub community one place to share ideas, ask questions, talk about best practices, and get help. We've also organized PubPub's roadmap into a high-level list of priorities, progress, and intentions.