Business Model Proposal

June 2019

Charge by number of active admins, with additional charge for “Org” dashboard, and additional services that can be added to any plan

Free Team Organization Basic features X X X Custom domain X X Custom licenses X X Communities 1 1 unlimited Organization dashboard - - X SLA - - X FREE 0 admins: $100/yr up to 10 admins: $750/yr up to 25 admins: $1250/yr up to 50 admins: $2000/yr more than 50: contact us 0 admins: $150/yr up to 10 admins: $1125/yr up to 25 admins: $1875/yr up to 50 admins: $3000/yr more than 50: contact us Production Per article fee Per community setup fee Bandwidth Cap and contract to recover costs over a certain usage Financial Services % per transaction

Things that feel healthy to charge for:

SLA, more complete contract language

Things we don’t want to charge for:

Number of articles

Number of communities

Things we don’t want to offer:

Custom code

Free

Unlimited admins

Team - (Charging bands based on Community Admins)

Custom domain

Non-CC licenses

0 Admins: $100/year

up to 10 admins: $750/year (75 per admin)

up to 25 admins: $1250/year (50 per admin)

up to 50 admins: $2000/year (40 per admin)

over 50 admins: (contact us)

Organization - ($Y + Charging based on Community Admins)

Team Features

Org features

SLA

0 Admins: 1.5x * $100/year

up to 10 admins: 1.5x * $750/year

up to 25 admins: 1.5x * $1250/year

up to 50 admins: 1.5x * $2000/year

over 50 admins: (contact us)

Production Support - (Charging based on per-article + per-community)

Available at all tiers

Contact us (roughly $100 per article and per community)

Bandwidth

Some language in the terms that limit bandwidth and lets us charge for it over an amount

Independent

Contact us for discount



Active Admins

1-5: 1x = $10 + $500

5-25: 2x + $500

25 - 50: 2.5x

100+: Contact us

Free tier:

Early 2019

Free

‘I’m publishing on PubPub’

Professional

‘I’m a Publisher using PubPub’

Custom domain

Custom (non-PubPub) DOI

Custom licenses

Support response-time

Enterprise

Organization landing page

Multi-community permissioning

Multi-community analytics

Multi-community dashboard

Multi-community templates

Multi-community settings

Post-sales consulting

LDAP

SSO

SLA

Add ons (tax model)

Post-sales consulting

Custom domain?

Custom licenses

Support response time

Charges per use:

Pub analytics

Community analytics

Full private communities

Mailing list support/integration

Payment services

Computational papers/processing

Custom fonts

Integrations

DOI deposition

page view

community members

number of pubs

number of discussions

number of pages

number of communities

per view

per download

per review



Free Professional

$500/yr/community

turnkey agreement Enterprise

$2000/yr/community and up

custom agreement per customer Membership All of PubPub's core drafting, review, publishing, and discussion features

Unlimited publications

Your own pubpub.org subdomain

Publish with select CC licenses

E-mail support All PubPub community features

Custom domain name

Publish with any license

Advanced analytics

Priority E-mail support

Multi-community management

Free archive mode for inactive communities

All PubPub Professional features

Dedicated, hands-on support for setting up your community

Production, editorial, marketing, and community management support

Hosting and design support Individual societies

Independent publications

Onramp for larger orgs (cheap enough for one person in a big society to adopt) Publishers

Universities Unis & publishers with specific interests & funding to build forks

OLD

Summary

PubPub offers three product tiers: free, premium, and full-service. Free and premium tiers are self-serve, software-as-a-service model, with proposed prices based on a scan of competitor prices for journal hosting and a rough estimate of the marginal cost of hosting a community based on the PubPub budget template.

Full-service is a software-plus-service model based on the Press’s existing journal business. In this model, Press provides expertise setting up on PubPub and ongoing community management, marketing, and other support. Proposed pricing is based on Gabe’s rough model, the Muse OPEN model, and competitor prices. But we would likely not expose the pricing publicly, and instead ask people to get in touch if they’re interested, which also allows Press to actively sell these packages as part of their contracts.

Pricing Table