Business Model Proposal

Charge by number of active admins, with additional charge for “Org” dashboard, and additional services that can be added to any plan
Free
Team
Organization
Basic features
X
X
X
Custom domain
X
X
Custom licenses
X
X
Communities
1
1
unlimited
Organization dashboard
-
-
X
SLA
-
-
X
FREE
0 admins: $100/yr
up to 10 admins: $750/yr
up to 25 admins: $1250/yr
up to 50 admins: $2000/yr
more than 50: contact us
0 admins: $150/yr
up to 10 admins: $1125/yr
up to 25 admins: $1875/yr
up to 50 admins: $3000/yr
more than 50: contact us
Production
Per article fee
Per community setup fee
Bandwidth
Cap and contract to recover costs over a certain usage
Financial Services
% per transaction
SLA, more complete contract language
Number of articles
Number of communities
Custom code
Unlimited admins
Custom domain
Non-CC licenses
0 Admins: $100/year
up to 10 admins: $750/year (75 per admin)
up to 25 admins: $1250/year (50 per admin)
up to 50 admins: $2000/year (40 per admin)
over 50 admins: (contact us)
Team Features
Org features
SLA
0 Admins: 1.5x * $100/year
up to 10 admins: 1.5x * $750/year
up to 25 admins: 1.5x * $1250/year
up to 50 admins: 1.5x * $2000/year
over 50 admins: (contact us)
Available at all tiers
Contact us (roughly $100 per article and per community)
Some language in the terms that limit bandwidth and lets us charge for it 2over an amount
Contact us for discount
Active Admins
1-5: 1x = $10 + $500
5-25: 2x + $500
25 - 50: 2.5x
100+: Contact us
Free tier:
‘I’m publishing on PubPub’
‘I’m a Publisher using PubPub’
Custom domain
Custom (non-PubPub) DOI
Custom licenses
Support response-time
Organization landing page
Multi-community permissioning
Multi-community analytics
Multi-community dashboard
Multi-community templates
Multi-community settings
Post-sales consulting
LDAP
SSO
SLA
Post-sales consulting
Custom domain?
Custom licenses
Support response time
Charges per use:
Pub analytics
Community analytics
Full private communities
Mailing list support/integration
Payment services
Computational papers/processing
Custom fonts
Integrations
DOI deposition
page view community members number of pubs number of discussions number of pages
number of communities
per view per download per review
Free
Professional
Enterprise
Membership
PubPub offers three product tiers: free, premium, and full-service. Free and premium tiers are self-serve, software-as-a-service model, with proposed prices based on a scan of competitor prices for journal hosting and a rough estimate of the marginal cost of hosting a community based on the PubPub budget template.
Full-service is a software-plus-service model based on the Press’s existing journal business. In this model, Press provides expertise setting up on PubPub and ongoing community management, marketing, and other support. Proposed pricing is based on Gabe’s rough model, the Muse OPEN model, and competitor prices. But we would likely not expose the pricing publicly, and instead ask people to get in touch if they’re interested, which also allows Press to actively sell these packages as part of their contracts.
Free
Professional for Organizations
Full Service