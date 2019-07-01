Skip to main content
KF Notes
Published on Aug 01, 2019

Business Model Proposal

by Gabriel Stein
Business Model Proposal
June 20191

Charge by number of active admins, with additional charge for “Org” dashboard, and additional services that can be added to any plan

Free

Team

Organization

Basic features

X

X

X

Custom domain

X

X

Custom licenses

X

X

Communities

1

1

unlimited

Organization dashboard

-

-

X

SLA

-

-

X

FREE

0 admins: $100/yr

up to 10 admins: $750/yr

up to 25 admins: $1250/yr

up to 50 admins: $2000/yr

more than 50: contact us

0 admins: $150/yr

up to 10 admins: $1125/yr

up to 25 admins: $1875/yr

up to 50 admins: $3000/yr

more than 50: contact us

Production

Per article fee

Per community setup fee

Bandwidth

Cap and contract to recover costs over a certain usage

Financial Services

% per transaction 

Things that feel healthy to charge for:

  • SLA, more complete contract language

Things we don’t want to charge for:

  • Number of articles

  • Number of communities

Things we don’t want to offer:

  • Custom code

