Improved import and review, PubPub communities in print, and more!

Import/export. This week, we released fixes that allow Microsoft Word documents to properly import images and tables. We’re still working on catching all edge cases though - so let us know if you find ways import or export could be improved.
Reviews. Now you can quickly click into submitted versions of a pub from within a the review panel. Review development is still in progress and currently supports a basic, closed review process between authors and community admins.
Bug fixes. We fixed a few small bugs related to discussions, signup flow, and pub layout.
Next week, the entire PubPub team will be at the Charleston Library Conference. If you’re planning to attend as well, let us know. We’d love to meet you!
The Stanford Journal of Blockchain Law & Policy became the first PubPub journal to release a print version of an issue that began online.
The Cursor team will be presenting their journal and the PubPub platform at Bubbles and Bodies at Catholic Private University Linz. Cursor is also working on its first print edition!
Journal of Design and Science Issue 4, Other Biological Futures, continued its iterative release with “Between Living and Nonliving,” a discussion between artist Ionat Zurr and curator Maholo Uchida.
Transactions on Love and Sex with Robots, a new journal, launched on PubPub with a call for submissions.
Be sure to follow PubPub and the Knowledge Futures Group on Twitter at @PubPub and @KnowledgeFuture