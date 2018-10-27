Improved import and review, PubPub communities in print, and more!

Hello, and welcome to the first PubPub newsletter! You’re receiving this because you either signed up for our newsletter at an event or via our website. Going forward, we’ll be sending weekly feature release announcements and community updates.

Import/export. This week, we released fixes that allow Microsoft Word documents to properly import images and tables. We’re still working on catching all edge cases though - so let us know if you find ways import or export could be improved.

Reviews. Now you can quickly click into submitted versions of a pub from within a the review panel. Review development is still in progress and currently supports a basic, closed review process between authors and community admins.

Bug fixes. We fixed a few small bugs related to discussions, signup flow, and pub layout.

See You In Charleston?

Next week, the entire PubPub team will be at the Charleston Library Conference. If you’re planning to attend as well, let us know. We’d love to meet you!

Community News

