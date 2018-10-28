Cleaning

A core ecosystem service is refining and cleaning data. This can include callouts to other services (dab, recon, spellcheck). In general, a cleaning service describes the category of messiness it addresses, takes in data and returns a hopefully-cleaner version of it.

Disambiguation

A core underlay service is disambiguation: explicitly linking entities to identifiers from different source namespaces. Each identifier can resolve different sorts of ambiguities, and a combination of identifiers may still have ambiguity or conflicts.

Person disambiguation

Authors of papers: Crossref

Proposals: In biomedicine (Piwowar 2018)

Organization disambiguation

GRID.

Document disambiguation

Article titles: Crossref

Reconciliation

Hinted at by shape constraints on potentially-conflicting or convolved data being reconciled; made explicit by defining reconciliation steps [reductions, tests] to ensure constraints are satisfied.

Fusion

The end goal of cleaning, dab, recon, and reduction.



Specific notions of this: dbpedia fusion.