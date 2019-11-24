Skip to main content
KF Notes
Published on Dec 24, 2019

KFG Holiday Letter

by Samuel Klein
Published onDec 24, 2019
To our community members —

Thank you for joining us on our journey this year. We are looking forward to ringing in the new decade with you, and continuing to work together to share knowledge openly with the world. 

We recently passed 800 PubPub communities; help us reach 1000! If you have friends and colleagues organizing conferences, publishing proceedings and journals — or looking for open alternatives to closed journals — encourage them to put them online.

We’d love to hear from you and hope you have a beautiful holiday season. 

With warmth and encouragement,
The KFG Team

