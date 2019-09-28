Interlay Overview

An Interlay is a domain-specific server that keeps a materialized view into the Underlay or can materialize views on-demand. They might also generate datasets, communicate with other Interlays, and/or respond to queries.

“Domain-specific” means that these views typically follow a strict schema and are often tightly coupled with a specific namespace of predicates.

However, there can also be “general Interlays” that don’t have any schema for the data they store, but instead have other heuristics (like provenance) for inclusion.

Interlays will typically run an IPFS node pinning all of the datasets they “care” about - at least the minimal set required to reproduce their materialized view.

Interlays will often use traditional relational databases to store views. This means developing idioms and best practices for relating data in traditional databases to the Underlay datasets that derive it.

Interlays are the “state accumulators/reducers” where mutability and versions are implemented.

Interlays are where distribution and discovery happens. This means coming up with systems/protocols/networks for different use cases. Pubsub is a good place to start.

The “open-world” model of only positive statements isn’t very useful - lots of queries need to be made against some total, closed model (e.g. “Find me actors that haven’t worked with Michael Bay”). Interlays provide this closure.