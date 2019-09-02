Stork is a protocol and implementation for sending and delivering real-time information with full user control.

Future of Knowledge Delivery

The Stork Project’s fundamental belief is that users should control how, why, and how often information is sent to them, not app developers and large platform technology companies.

The prevailing method for delivering notice of new information to users via the internet is by pushing it to them as an email or push notification. While regulators have done a good job enforcing email and notification opt-in rules, and the anti-spam community has made progress combatting email spam, these reforms have not addressed the fundamental problem with notifications: they can be addictive and lead to unhealthy behavior.

Stork addresses this problem by implementing information delivery as a transactional three-party relationship between an information sender, information receiver, and information broker.