Reem Hassan joins KFG as Operations Manager

About Reem

Reem joined the Knowledge Futures Group in May 2022 as Operation Manager. Her primary responsibilities include designing smart systems, policy creation, finance and people operations support.

After serving two years in the AmeriCorps NCCC program early on in her career, Reem continued working with mission-driven and systems-oriented organizations. As an AmeriCorps Alum, she was no stranger to getting her hands dirty and quickly adapting to the changing landscape of the public sector, which lent it self quite nicely to the working environment of a young, startup organization. Reem has since been involved in building out and scaling the operations of 4 organizations, and leveraging her position to create equitable, people-first work places that align with her values.

Reem took a brief detour from her work in Ops after being accepted into the NYC Teaching Fellows. It didn’t take her long to realize her true passion was in creating systems and working behind the scenes (with adults). The skills she acquired as a special education teacher influenced her philosophy around operations and people development. We are all different and thus we all work and learn differently; our approach to managing people and establishing policies should reflect this. Reem is excited to be working with the team at KFG that is committed to revolutionizing what the future of work and publishing looks like.



Reem has a B.A. in Public Administration with a concentration in Human Resources from John Jay College CUNY and is a proud native New Yorker.

