Staying in touch 📯

Qwelian Tanner, who will be joining the KFG team as a software engineer focusing on PubPub!



Community Highlights

Please join us tomorrow, July 15, 2021 at 11am EDT for this webinar,聽Harnessing Collective Intelligence: Engaging citizens for better governance. Hosted in both English and Spanish, the event will focus on the importance and purpose of citizen engagement, discuss the CONL team's use of PubPub to conduct open policy review, and outline how others can learn from their experience and replicate this process.聽

From authors Mizuko Ito, Remy Cross, Karthik Dinakar, and Candice Odgers and the Connected Learning Alliance,聽this collection of essays聽provides perspectives, frameworks, and research for understanding diverse children鈥檚 evolving relationships with algorithms, and how stakeholders might shape these relationships in productive ways. It's posted for open community review until October 2021.聽

VOL. 4 NO. 2,聽the latest issue聽of the聽Stanford Journal of Blockchain Law & Policy聽is now live. The issue is based on the聽Blockchain & Procedural Law Symposium Papers and is published in partnership with the聽Max Planck Institute Luxembourg for Procedural Law. A print version of this journal will be available in the fall.

Volume 2, Issue 7聽of Reviews in Digital Humanities is now live from editors聽Jennifer Guiliano and Roopika Risam. Reviewed DH projects range from聽a database of records from Sylvia Beach's Shakespeare and Company bookshop to聽a digital project that tells the stories of children during World War II.聽

Resource

As part of a growing trend in open governance, citizen consultations have become just one technique to collect 聽constituent feedback. Recently, the PubPub and the Consejo Nuevo Le贸n for Strategic Planning (CONL) teams worked together to organize a successful open review period for policy feedback. To help other groups do the same and/or learn from this experience, we also published聽this Toolkit for Civic Engagement.

What We鈥檙e Reading

Endnote(s)

[1]聽聽Attitudes towards open access publishing among BIPOC faculty in STEM聽

This survey聽is intended to identify those interested in participating in a focus group exploring attitudes towards open access publishing among faculty who identify as Black, Indigenous and/or people of color in STEM fields. Its principal investigator, Tatiana Bryant, is the Research Librarian for Digital Humanities, History, and African American Studies at University of California, Irvine. Please consider participating!聽

[2]聽聽The KFG launches a new website聽

The Knowledge Futures Group, the nonprofit through which PubPub is developed, recently聽launched a new website聽to better communicate about its mission, motivations, products, and community-led approach to building open infrastructure. Consider clicking around!聽聽