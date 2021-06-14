Staying in touch 📯

PubPub newsletter subscribers received this newsletter on July 14, 2021. You can view it here on Mailchimp. Subscribe for updates about the platform, news from our communities, and things we’re thinking about. We also invite you to take our user satisfaction survey and help shape PubPub's roadmap and priorities.

Community Highlights

Please join us tomorrow, July 15, 2021 at 11am EDT for this webinar, Harnessing Collective Intelligence: Engaging citizens for better governance. Hosted in both English and Spanish, the event will focus on the importance and purpose of citizen engagement, discuss the CONL team's use of PubPub to conduct open policy review, and outline how others can learn from their experience and replicate this process.

From authors Mizuko Ito, Remy Cross, Karthik Dinakar, and Candice Odgers and the Connected Learning Alliance, this collection of essays provides perspectives, frameworks, and research for understanding diverse children’s evolving relationships with algorithms, and how stakeholders might shape these relationships in productive ways. It's posted for open community review until October 2021.

VOL. 4 NO. 2, the latest issue of the Stanford Journal of Blockchain Law & Policy is now live. The issue is based on the Blockchain & Procedural Law Symposium Papers and is published in partnership with the Max Planck Institute Luxembourg for Procedural Law. A print version of this journal will be available in the fall.

Volume 2, Issue 7 of Reviews in Digital Humanities is now live from editors Jennifer Guiliano and Roopika Risam. Reviewed DH projects range from a database of records from Sylvia Beach's Shakespeare and Company bookshop to a digital project that tells the stories of children during World War II.

Resource

As part of a growing trend in open governance, citizen consultations have become just one technique to collect constituent feedback. Recently, the PubPub and the Consejo Nuevo León for Strategic Planning (CONL) teams worked together to organize a successful open review period for policy feedback. To help other groups do the same and/or learn from this experience, we also published this Toolkit for Civic Engagement.

What We’re Reading

