Iron Blogger - KFeG

Welcome to
KFeG, an overlay journal for anyone who likes to (write|drink). How it works:
Participants list themselves & commit to >
1 blog post or essay a week. Weeks run from Fri — Fri.
Multiple posts are encouraged, but don’t count for the following week.
Any topic or length of post is acceptable.
You can blog about joining as your first post.
Drafts and pithy emails count.
Each week, add a link to your post below.
If you miss a post, you owe the drinks pool $5.
~Once a month, we go out for drinks. Paid for by the pool til it runs out.1
You can punt a week at any time by notifying me mid-week.
Experimentation and ruleslawyering is encouraged.
Add yourself below or email SJ w/ questions.
Jess
T-Money*
Gabe
Catherine2
Joel
Sarah
Amy
Heather
Moving the Supertanker (SJ - moved)
Does any of this feel real to you? (Joel - with bitterness)
Build Justice Leagues, not Iron Man (Travis - with wishes for greater polish)
Packetized Agency (Gabe - in the hopes it’s not a complete rehash of the 1960s)
Thoughts on when/how research is shared (sk - frantically written post-conference, edits required)
Experimentation frames (SJ — )
Addicted to LinkedIn (HS, part of a planned series of posts (book?) on networking)
It’s bespoke! (SK)
Raw ought (draft)
Karaoke Maximization Strategy (Heather)
…retconned out of the calendar.
add yours below.
…
