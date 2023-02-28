Knowledge Futures Compensation Policy

Our goal is to make compensation fair and transparent, while acknowledging the realities of our industry and business model as a non-profit. In particular, we seek to reduce the women and minority salary gap that tends to creep into traditional compensation schemes due to bargaining and fuzzy merit raises by paying the same salary for the same role at the same level, automatically adjusting salaries for cost of living and market changes twice throughout the year, matching raises across levels if someone does successfully bargain for a higher salary, and using evaluations to determine trajectory rather than compensation.
Thus, our promise to employees, prospective and current, is that as long as they meet expectations, we will automatically keep their salary aligned with the market for their role and level to the best of our ability. When they exceed expectations consistently, we will reward them with a promotion that comes with a large raise that eliminates the penalty that often comes with staying at a company. When they do not meet expectations, we will work together to create Performance Improvement Plans that lay out clear, measurable expectations and timeframes for remaining at the company.
We take a market-based approach to determining starting salaries for roles. At the beginning of every calendar year, the leadership team will meet to adjust salaries for each role and level. These salaries will be determined using TriNet’s compensation research tool, or other online benchmarking tools, for similar job roles, using New York City as the location (regardless of candidate geography).
To reduce imbalances between technical and non-technical roles while still competing for top talent, when possible we try to set salaries in the top quartile of non-engineering/product salaries, and in the third quartile of engineering/product salaries. We acknowledge, without endorsing the practice, that to compete for talent and maintain a sustainable organization, tech roles will usually be compensated more than non-tech roles at the same levels.
When new roles are created mid-year, the same approach will be used to determine starting salary ranges, in one-off leadership conversations.
Due to IRS requirements, salaries for key executive roles will be determined by a separate, board-driven policy that involves comparing executive salaries to other similar ones in our industry. However, our intention is to propose that the board pay leadership a fixed percentage increase over the average salaries of the next-highest levels in the company. This way, we account for imbalances between different teams and minimize over-compensation of executives.
Starting in October 2022, we will list the current salary for the role and level on all job descriptions, with a link to this page explaining our compensation policy. In general, those salaries are fixed, and as a budget-constrained non-profit, we have limited room for negotiation. Our belief is that because of the steps we take to adjust for market and inflation throughout the year and automatically bargain on behalf of employees, that salaries will already be competitive, and that if we are competitive with another offer, new hires will choose KF because they know our automatic adjustment policies will ultimately help them catch up to and exceed the total compensation offered by a competitor without the stress of bargaining.
However, if prospective hires ultimately believe the offer is significantly under-valued, they can argue for either an adjustment at that level, or for them to be considered for a higher-level position.
We believe in paying the same amount for the same work done at the same level in each role at each level, regardless of tenure.
At the end of the 4th and 2nd CY quarters (January, July), KF leadership will meet to determine if economic conditions, market changes, and KF’s budget merit a cost of living adjustment. If so, they will apply to the entire team, regardless of performance.
Whenever someone is given a salary adjustment, including when a new hire is made, everyone else in their role and level must be brought up to the highest salary level in the company at that role and level. In this way, we help bargain for employees automatically, reduce bias, reduce the cost of staying at the company vs. seeking a new job, and allow employees who receive less than satisfactory evaluations but later improve to catch up quickly.
When employees are promoted to a new level, they should receive the same compensation as the highest-paid employee at that level. Promotion is based on the employee beginning to perform the expectations of a higher-level job.
Employees must have been at their role and level for at least 1 year, and have two exceeds expectations on performance reviews in a row to receive a promotion. We expect most employees to take between 18 months and 2 years to achieve a promotion between levels, though they may occasionally happen faster.
Once a year in January, we undergo our formal 360º review process. Based on the evaluations and assessment of their last years’ performance, and after consulting with the Leadership team, managers will assign one of three evaluations to their reports: meets expectations, does not meet expectations, or exceeds expectations. These evaluations will not determine compensation; rather, they will be used to set trajectories for promotion.
Roles are divided by functional category and level. Each level should include a ~15% higher salary than the previous one, with the exception of leadership, which will have salaries set via the executive compensation process. There can be multiple roles within a category at each level, but the pay should be the same across the level.
Rather than bands, we have set standard salaries at each category-level that change as adjustments are made.
Having levels is a nice way to think about roles and responsibilities, but we try to avoid having too many. Generally, levels should follow this rubric.
Level
Description
6
Leadership
5
Manager of employees, or high-level IC in charge of a product, project, or function
4
Senior IC or mid-level manager of a few reports
3
Mid-to-senior IC
2
Entry-to mid-level IC
1
Entry-level IC
In our I&E spreadsheet. We intend to publish salaries both within the company and publicly beginning in 2023, after collecting employee feedback on the idea.
Level
Title
Expectations
6
Executive Director
6
Head
Level
Title
Expectations
5
Director of Engineering
5
Staff Engineer
4
Senior Software Engineer
4
Engineering Manager
3
Senior Software Engineer
2
Software Engineer
1
Software Engineer
Level
Title
Expectations
5
Director of Product
5
Product Lead
4
Senior UX/UI Designer
4
Senior Product Manager
3
UI/UX Designer
3
Product Manager
2
UX/UI Designer
2
Product manager
1
Associate UX/UI Designer
1
Associate Product Manager
To be filled out in 2023.
Level
Title
Expectations
5
Director of Operations
4
Senior Operations Manager
3
Operations Manager
2
Operations Manager
1
Operations Associate
Level
Title
Expectations
5
Director of Community
4
Senior Community Strategist
3
Community Strategist
2
Senior Community Editor
1
Community Editor
Interns are paid hourly for a set number of hours per week, or via stipend for a set number of hours over the course of a business quarter (3 months), with the option to renew for an additional quarter(s) with the formal agreement of the Intern and their manager. The pay structure for Interns will depend on requirements from their University/College if they are a student and/or on the kind of projects they will be working on.
Interns paid hourly will have a starting salary of between $20 and $30/hour and will work no more than 20 hours/week. Interns paid via stipend will receive half of their stipend upon starting their internship and their second and final stipend payment 2 months later.