Search is here! (Also, community news)

Hello! It’s time for another installment of the PubPub newsletter. The big news: search, our most asked-for feature, is now live! And as always, our communities have been delightfully busy. See what they’re up to below.

— The PubPub Team

Full-Text Search! You can now search the full text of Pubs and Pages!

If you search within a community, that search will be scoped to the community by default. To search across all of PubPub, click the link in the top right.

We plan to expand search to add people and discussions, as well as faceted searches for tags and other metadata.

Feedback. Please continue to give us feedback on bugs, features you find helpful, ideas for improvement, and things you would like to see on PubPub by writing to [email protected]!

We’re Hiring!

Do you want to work on PubPub, or know someone who might? We’re hiring for multiple roles, including marketing, design, and software development.

See our listings on the new KFG website

Community News

Want your community news featured here? Sent a note to [email protected]!