Overview

In news, academic, and other types of publishing, the way a document was edited, reviewed, commented on, and fact-checked before being published, and the way it was modified post-publication, are important indicators of thoroughness and trustworthiness. However, these indicators are not generally available, and when they are, are not generally machine-readable. We propose that organizations publish a discoverable, machine-readable “map” of document changes alongside the original document to provide social platforms, aggregators, and users with a new first-party indicator of credibility. Ultimately, by analyzing large sets of review maps, we believe that researchers will be able to identify, classify, and validate the effectiveness of different types of reviews, leading to better practices across publishing communities.

Proposers

MIT Knowledge Futures Group, PubPub Team

Travis Rich, Catherine Ahearn, Gabe Stein

Introduction

Trust is verifiable by an outsider. Not about brands, about types of maps.

Rationale

In most kinds of publishing, documents go through many rounds of changes from draft to publication. And documents are sometimes updated after they’re published. Many of these changes are trivial like spelling and grammar changes. But some, like changes to documents after publication, can signal that a document was wrong. Others, like peer review or fact-checking stages, can be a core signal of the credibility of a document. Taken together, all of the changes made to documents may reveal common review patterns that can be identified and used as credibility indicators by platforms and researchers.

For example: at what point does the frequency and type of a publication’s corrections to news articles go from a positive signal about its willingness to correct the record to a negative signal about the quality of its fact-checking? Is there a type of peer review that leads to fewer retractions? What is the ideal length of a public comment period for proposed regulations?

Review maps are intended to make asking these questions possible by exposing document change and discussion data as machine-readable, first-party credibility indicators that are currently inaccessible to platforms, readers, and researchers:

News Publishing

Changes between draft and published versions of an article

Identity of editors and fact-checkers (including computer programs)

Changes made to an article after publication, as demonstrated by Newsdiffs

Full or partial retraction of an article

Academic Publishing

Type of peer review an article received

Changes between submitted and published versions of an article

Reputation of reviewers

Community discussion that lead to changes in an article

Changes between preprint and published versions of an article

Full or partial retraction of an article

Regulatory Publishing

Changes in bills from proposal to submission to passage

Amendments to bills

Identities of amenders

Community comments

Implementation

Creation

Review Maps could be automatically generated by the systems already responsible for tracking changes and comments on documents: CMS systems. Developing a WordPress plugin and working with large publishers to implement review maps (potentially with funder support) would make adoption simple for many publishers. For publishers that can’t or don’t want to support review maps, third parties could create limited versions of them by periodically scraping articles and compiling their own maps that platforms and researchers could use (i.e. Newsdiffs). If maps became a commonly used signal, publishers would be incentivized to adopt their own, more complete maps rather than rely on incomplete third party versions.

Discovery

We propose that review maps be published as separate, structured documents alongside original articles. They should be made discoverable to platforms, crawlers, researchers, and others via HTML meta tags, in a similar fashion to the open graph protocol.

Using this approach, maps can be published separately from their source documents, allowing browsers to request maps optionally, which decreases load time and data transfer. Separating maps and source documents also allows syndicated documents to point to maps on remote servers, avoiding map duplication and allowing for the creation of centralized review authorities and aggregators.

User Experience

Badges, extensions, authorities. Developer vs. reader.

Format

Similar to RSS, review maps need not be format-specific. They could be published in multiple formats and file-types designed for specific use-cases and rely on some common

Example Link

<meta property="review-map" content="https://server.com/maps/article-map.json" />

Example Data Structure

const map = [ { document: uuid /* e.g. versionId */ template: { id: uuid reviewers: [ { id: uuid blind: boolean discussionChannel: uuid dueDate: timestamp instructions: uuid/text/json? dependency: func? } ] } events: [ { id: uuid reviewerId: uuid document: uuid discussion: uuid decision: uuid? } ] } ]

Glossary

Map: A map is a series of objects (we need a name for these objects - stages?), each of which is anchored by a single document

Stage.document: A URI or uuid to a specific document. In PubPub’s case, this is a versionId

Stage.template: A template defines the parameters expected from the review process. The template is used to organize events for privacy, blindness, and meaning. A full review map may have single objects whose templates are never completed, due to either the introduction of a new version, or insufficient events. (There is some goofy language here. A template as described before is the completed set of details on how a review will go, with specific reviewers, etc. We may want template templates, that for example create 3 blind reviewers, and let you simply select the individuals. Maybe we call these ‘pre-built templates’ or something like that to avoid the confusing ‘template templates’ issue.

Stage.events: Events are objects that describe action taken within the context of a review. These can be notes, suggested changes, decisions, etc.

Considerations & Questions