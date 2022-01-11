Knowledge Futures Group supports mentoring and sponsorship activities that remove barriers faced by employees, especially those who face systemic challenges such as low pay or minimal job growth opportunity due to implicit bias or racism. In response, KFG is establishing a mentoring framework for new and existing employees to participate in meaningful dialogue that promotes onboarding, professional identity, skill enhancement, knowledge transfer, and career development.
The suggested length of KF’s mentoring program cycle (from orientation to graduation) is about 9 months. A mid-point and end-of-program evaluation will be solicited to allow mentoring pairs to reflect on how things have progressed, and provide feedback about the program's effectiveness.
Example timeline
Month 1
Orientation workshop facilitated by mentoring program volunteers. Will include breakout sessions for mentor/mentee pairings to get acclimated.
Month 2
First one-on-one w/mentor and mentee
Month 3
Develop/finalize a development plan
Month 4
Focus on professional development goal #1
Month 5
Goal strategy discussion, develop goal #2
Month 6
Assess program and goals #1 and #2
Month 7
Discuss course corrections (if needed), finalize goal #3
Month 8
Discuss/finalize goals #1-3
Month 9
Reflect and celebrate
Below is a list of key inputs for KF’s mentorship program:
Interest survey for potential mentees and mentors.
Matchmaking — mentor/mentee pairings based on compatibility from interest survey or targeted matches for new hires based on work areas. Peer recommendations or self-nominations may also be taken into consideration.
Confidentiality agreement — agreement between mentor and mentee that emphasizes trust, transparency, and loyalty and ensures that information discussed between the two should be treated with the utmost confidence.
Mentoring agreement — how / when mentor and mentees meet.
Action/development plan — activities ensuring mentoring goals are met. The mentee will complete the plan with their mentor.
Mentoring log — recorded meetings and activities that show progress and help with program feedback (remeet would be helpful in this regard).
Evaluation — mentors and mentees will reflect on progress and provide input on the program’s effectiveness at the mid-point and end of the program.
Role
Responsibility
Head of Operations
Mentoring Program Leader
Mentoring Program Coordinator
Mentor
Mentee
% of participants regularly connecting;
% of employees participating from underrepresented groups1
qualitative data on perceived effectiveness;
training, promotion, and retention rates for participating and non-participating employees.
January was National Mentoring Month. This was an excellent time for leaders to reflect on the value of mentoring within their spheres of influence —at KFG and beyond.
Learn more about National Mentoring Month toolkits and events