Use case: Exploring latent culture-space at the Met

In November, we joined with Open Learning to host the Met’s digital director Loic Tallon for a talk on campus. He shared dreams of making museums into cultural platforms.
In December, we joined with OL and Microsoft to host a hackathon around using AI to build deeper understanding of the Met’s OA collections. This is how that developed, and led to a public showcase at the Met.
Ryan Gaspar wanted to find a collab between MS and the Met.
Peter K, SJ, and Loic discussed having an event to honor the anniversary of the Met’s OA program.
The Met’s Wikimedian in Residence + other wiki collaborators wanted the open metadata to mesh better with Wikidata.
Sarah Schwettmann proposed a studio for AI art at the Met.
Invitees:
12 Met curators (invited by Loic)
12 MIT students (invited by Sarah+Lana)
12 MSFT developers (invited by Ryan)
Planning:
MS Teams coordination
Completed projects:
5 full projects
Gen Studio
Last-minute considerations:
(InstaMet algorithmic/image bias)
(more work needed for some)
Sharing and publicity:
Embargo; difficulty in code sharing
Publicity:
Met + MS shared this load. Additional MS press may have come through in March, including a site redesign.
Next steps:
Would we all do it again? The Met and OL are keen, each in their own way.
Photos from the event :