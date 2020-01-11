Updated Terms, New Partnerships, & More

PubPub newsletter subscribers received this newsletter on February 10, 2020. You can view it here on Mailchimp. Consider subscribing to our monthly newsletters for updates about the platform, things we’re thinking about, and news from our communities.

2020 is in full swing over here at PubPub. Our team is working on new features, updates to existing ones, and partnering with authors and publishers for an interesting mix of new content across communities. Learn more about a few of them below, and remember to email us to include news coming out of your PubPub community in future newsletters.

We updated PubPub’s Terms of Service, effective January 30, 2020, to clarify the relationship between PubPub, third-party publishers, and users, and to further underscore our commitment to the highest standards of user privacy. You can read them here and direct any questions you have about them to [email protected].

Editor UI

We've pushed an update to the formatting bar within pubs. The update improves media, citation, footnote, and equation formatting, enhances keyboard accessibility, fixes a number of small UX/UI bugs, and increases typing performance for long docs.

On peer review

Last week, our head of content, Catherine Ahearn, participated in the January Rebus Community office hours on Re-thinking Peer Review for OER. You can watch a recording of this conversation here.

On a similar note, our head of partnerships, Heather Staines, is attending Researcher to Reader in London this month during which she will be running a workshop on peer review with Dr. Christine Tully, University of Findlay. If you plan to attend the conference please find her to say hello!

APA Open

The American Psychological Association recently announced APA Open for open access journals on PubPub. The first journal published in this program will be Technology, Mind, and Behavior.

HDSR 2.1

The Harvard Data Science Review has started publishing its latest issue and will continue to roll out articles throughout February. Articles include a piece on the U.S. Census by Teresa A. Sullivan, as well as a column on the data science behind the Academy Awards by Ben Zauzmer.

Projections Issue 14

Projections, the Journal of the MIT Department of Urban Studies and Planning, recently published its 14th issue on "New Uses for Old Rivers: Rediscovering Urban Waterways."

A new website for the KFG

As a product of the Knowledge Futures Group, we're very excited about its new website. Learn more about how and why the KFG is building open tools in service of the public good—and how PubPub is a part of that mission.