Prior Art Archive map

Member + sustainer model (for current ~20 contributors)
Steering committee for guidance, network, funding
Division of labor: advice, recruiting, design, testing
Plan for use: Site+service creation, presentation, adoption.
Knowledge coverage: Perfecting coverage of prior-art + members by subfield
Impact tracking: search + patent quality, consolidation; existing measures
Maintenance: infra, code, social, $. Funds from consortium, grants, clients.
Positioning in the world of prior-art search, patent officers, defensive pubs
How-to for digitizing, uploading, cleaning up uploads; search, on + offline
Define catalogs of docs and other targets that can be divided + conquered
User stories — many gathered, not formally structured
Test suites — well defined on Cisco’s side, in google sheets….
Milestones — separating + divvying up goals
Monitoring — alerts, emails, overview reports
Merging shared processes + docs into github
Uploader experience workflow design
Uploader profile and documents management tools
Build user needs doc for USPTO, companies, law firms, individuals
Uploader/editor workflow - the current bottleneck for the archive.
Deleting, editing, merging docs and metadata
Design spec, wireframes, to feedback from uploaders.
Updated design + features, user test suites for same
Researcher/searcher experience: for one document, author, uploader.
Compare to / borrow from UX for Lens + Google Patents.
Entity extraction + metadata extraction + indexing (cf LensID)
Improve CPC (patent classification) generation
[Future] Take advantage of underlaying: easy to iterate over flexible schemas
Underlay service: decentralized assertions, storage + provenance
Automatic indexing: in G!, Lens, WIPO searches. Same for other national patent frameworks. (Japan shares USPTO database, G!P already integrated)
Ingest + consolidate small defensive-publication services.
Patent alert for uploaders: note opportunities for third-party submissions
Digitization integration: w/ Iron Mountain, et al (or propose scan services)
Roadmaps: Technical, UX. Coordination with other patent roadmaps.
Team specs: Design, partnerships.