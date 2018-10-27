Skip to main content
KF Notes
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
PubPub
Published on Nov 27, 2018DOI

PubPub Product Roadmap

Published onNov 27, 2018
PubPub Product Roadmap
·

As of January 4, 2021, this document has been deprecated in favor of a roadmap on PubPub’s GitHub. This document is now a historical one, containing the rough history of PubPub development from January 2018 to December 2020.

Completed

  • Pub Node Internal Link & Enumeration

  • Page + collection merge

  • RSS Enhancements and Filtering

  • Stream default download URL via domain endpoint for Google Scholar (sigh)

    • Downloads endpoint for every /pub/:slug that streams formatted OR latest auto-generated download

    • Change citation_pdf_url metadata to point to new endpoint

  • Enhancement: Release URL education

  • Inline citation style tweaks

  • Fix: Author affiliation in auto-gen PDFs

  • Fix: Page block author cutoff issue

  • Feature: Linked Pubs

  • New: Migrate historical data to new dashboard

  • Fix: Page footer logo stretching

  • Improve JATS/LaTeX imports

    • spec

      • extract bib/metadata and support references

      • automatically convert images to png

      • automatically deduce image file extensions from empty latex

      • support latex includes

      • better message for latex nested table errors

      • support for in-text anchor refs

      • initial bulk import

  • Quality single-pub export (PDF and JATS)

    • Focus on JATS

  • New Dashboard Experience

    • Dashboard design

    • Dashboard members (and permissions)

    • New Content Overview

  • Pub Header UX

  • Custom citation/reference styles

  • External links on nav bar

  • Landing page

  • Community Footer Customization

  • Move the explore button up

  • Editor improvements

    • Formatting toolbar

    • Performance

    • Cursor bugs

  • Rich text in captions

  • Worker task optimization

  • Editor Performance

  • Streamline iFrame HTML Uploads

  • Complex Imports

  • PubPub Editor Optimizations

    • Write firebase migration tooling

    • Move to native Prosemirror Rendering over nodeviews

  • Move away from editor NodeViews

    • Inline footnote/citation UI cleanup

    • Pub Footer Metadata

      • Footnotes

      • References

      • Annotations

      • License

      • Credits

      • Linked Pubs

      • Funding

      • Acknowledgments

      • Read next/recommended reading

      • Subscription widget

      • Donate widget

      • Badges

  • Testing infrastructure/processes

    • Heroku setup

  • Document stability & verification process & checkpointing & saving changes notification

  • Pub look & feel update

  • Pub management update

  • Annotations look & feel update

  • Sitemap for Google Scholar and other crawlers (https://github.com/ekalinin/sitemap.js)

Past Cycles (Deprecated for GH Issues/CodeTree)

Cycle 10: 5/28 - 7/8

Cycle 9: 5/13 - 5/24

Cycle 8: 4/29 - 5/10

  • Firebase Migration Spike (IR)

  • Pub Branch Design - Below the fold (DJ)

    • Typography

    • Discussions

    • Media figures

  • Pub Branch Pages (DJ)

    • downloads

    • share

    • manage

    • etc.

  • Branch Permissions & Submission (TR, IR)

  • v6 Testing

Cycle 7: 4/15 - 4/26

Cycle 6: 4/1 - 4/12

Cycle 5: 3/18 - 3/29

Cycle 4: 3/4 - 3/18

Cycle 3: 2/18 - 3/4

  • Landing page builder

  • Download typeset PDFs

  • Editor fixes

Cycle 2: 1/14 - 1/21

  • Color picker in site management

  • Pub Editor fixes

    • Equation editor refactor

    • Citation editor refactor

    • Link editor fix

  • Attribution dropdown fix

  • Pub title live update

Cycle 1: 1/2 - 1/12

Our first cycle on the 2-week system we adopted in 2019.

  • Added rich styling options to non-Pub text editors (pages, etc.)

  • Password reset on profile page

  • Overhaul Pub link adding and editing experience

  • Added flag to exclude Pubs from

  • New file uploader interface

  • New streamlined Pub editor menu interface

FY Q2 2018-19: Product Experience

  • Search

  • Mobile experience fixes

  • Design cleanup

    • Pages

    • Header bar

FY Q1 2018-19: Version 5

  • New collaborative WYSIWYM editor

  • Versions and permissions overhaul

  • Pages and site management overhaul

  • New inline discussion experience

  • New tag categorization feature

  • Turnkey community creation

  • Discussion channels

  • New PubPub landing page and branding

  • Transition all communities to version 5

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Gabriel Stein:

could (and maybe should) be achieved by mailchimp rss automation

KF Notes
KF Notes
Published with