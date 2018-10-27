PubPub Product Roadmap

As of January 4, 2021, this document has been deprecated in favor of a roadmap on PubPub’s GitHub. This document is now a historical one, containing the rough history of PubPub development from January 2018 to December 2020.

Completed

Pub Node Internal Link & Enumeration Fanfic Spec

Page + collection merge Fanfic Spec1 (travis) Spec2 (ian)

RSS Enhancements and Filtering Spec

Stream default download URL via domain endpoint for Google Scholar (sigh) Downloads endpoint for every /pub/:slug that streams formatted OR latest auto-generated download Change citation_pdf_url metadata to point to new endpoint

Enhancement: Release URL education Issue

Inline citation style tweaks

Fix: Author affiliation in auto-gen PDFs Issue

Fix: Page block author cutoff issue Issue

Feature: Linked Pubs Spec

New: Migrate historical data to new dashboard Issue

Fix: Page footer logo stretching Issue

Improve JATS/LaTeX imports spec extract bib/metadata and support references automatically convert images to png automatically deduce image file extensions from empty latex support latex includes better message for latex nested table errors support for in-text anchor refs initial bulk import

Quality single-pub export (PDF and JATS) Focus on JATS

New Dashboard Experience Dashboard design Dashboard members (and permissions) New Content Overview

Pub Header UX

Custom citation/reference styles Spec

External links on nav bar

Landing page

Community Footer Customization

Move the explore button up

Editor improvements Formatting toolbar Performance Cursor bugs

Rich text in captions

Worker task optimization

Editor Performance

Streamline iFrame HTML Uploads

Complex Imports

PubPub Editor Optimizations Write firebase migration tooling Move to native Prosemirror Rendering over nodeviews

Move away from editor NodeViews Inline footnote/citation UI cleanup Pub Footer Metadata Footnotes References Annotations License — Credits Linked Pubs Funding Acknowledgments Read next/recommended reading Subscription widget Donate widget Badges

Testing infrastructure/processes Heroku setup

Document stability & verification process & checkpointing & saving changes notification

Pub look & feel update

Pub management update

Annotations look & feel update

Sitemap for Google Scholar and other crawlers (https://github.com/ekalinin/sitemap.js)

Past Cycles (Deprecated for GH Issues/CodeTree)

Cycle 10: 5/28 - 7/8

HDSR Launch Spec (w/MVP)

Testing HDSR (v6) MVP

v6 launch plan & language

GDPR Compliance Implementation (mvp)

Cycle 9: 5/13 - 5/24

Cycle 8: 4/29 - 5/10

Firebase Migration Spike (IR)

Pub Branch Design - Below the fold (DJ) Typography Discussions Media figures

Pub Branch Pages (DJ) downloads share manage etc.

Branch Permissions & Submission (TR, IR)

v6 Testing

Cycle 7: 4/15 - 4/26

Merge & Launch collections (TR)

HDSR Landing Page Design (DJ)

Pub Branch Side Effects (TR, IR)

Cycle 6: 4/1 - 4/12

Collections & Object Metadata Part 3 (IR)

HDSR Article Design Part 2 (DJ)

Pub Branch Design Part 2 (DJ)

Cycle 5: 3/18 - 3/29

Cycle 4: 3/4 - 3/18

Cycle 3: 2/18 - 3/4

Landing page builder

Download typeset PDFs

Editor fixes

Cycle 2: 1/14 - 1/21

Color picker in site management

Pub Editor fixes Equation editor refactor Citation editor refactor Link editor fix

Attribution dropdown fix

Pub title live update

Cycle 1: 1/2 - 1/12

Our first cycle on the 2-week system we adopted in 2019.

Added rich styling options to non-Pub text editors (pages, etc.)

Password reset on profile page

Overhaul Pub link adding and editing experience

Added flag to exclude Pubs from

New file uploader interface

New streamlined Pub editor menu interface

FY Q2 2018-19: Product Experience

Search

Mobile experience fixes

Design cleanup Pages Header bar



FY Q1 2018-19: Version 5