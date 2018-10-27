PubPub Product Roadmap

could (and maybe should) be achieved by mailchimp rss automation
As of January 4, 2021, this document has been deprecated in favor of a roadmap on PubPub’s GitHub. This document is now a historical one, containing the rough history of PubPub development from January 2018 to December 2020.
Pub Node Internal Link & Enumeration
Page + collection merge
RSS Enhancements and Filtering
Stream default download URL via domain endpoint for Google Scholar (sigh)
Downloads endpoint for every /pub/:slug that streams formatted OR latest auto-generated download
Change citation_pdf_url metadata to point to new endpoint
Enhancement: Release URL education
Inline citation style tweaks
Fix: Author affiliation in auto-gen PDFs
Fix: Page block author cutoff issue
Feature: Linked Pubs
New: Migrate historical data to new dashboard
Fix: Page footer logo stretching
Improve JATS/LaTeX imports
extract bib/metadata and support references
automatically convert images to png
automatically deduce image file extensions from empty latex
support latex includes
better message for latex nested table errors
support for in-text anchor refs
initial bulk import
Quality single-pub export (PDF and JATS)
Focus on JATS
New Dashboard Experience
Dashboard design
Dashboard members (and permissions)
New Content Overview
Pub Header UX
Custom citation/reference styles
External links on nav bar
Landing page
Community Footer Customization
Move the explore button up
Editor improvements
Formatting toolbar
Performance
Cursor bugs
Rich text in captions
Worker task optimization
Editor Performance
Streamline iFrame HTML Uploads
PubPub Editor Optimizations
Write firebase migration tooling
Move to native Prosemirror Rendering over nodeviews
Move away from editor NodeViews
Inline footnote/citation UI cleanup
Pub Footer Metadata
Footnotes
References
Annotations
License
Credits
Linked Pubs
Funding
Acknowledgments
Read next/recommended reading
Subscription widget
Donate widget
Badges
Testing infrastructure/processes
Heroku setup
Document stability & verification process & checkpointing & saving changes notification
Pub look & feel update
Pub management update
Annotations look & feel update
Sitemap for Google Scholar and other crawlers (https://github.com/ekalinin/sitemap.js)
HDSR Launch Spec (w/MVP)
Testing HDSR (v6) MVP
v6 launch plan & language
Firebase Migration Spike (IR)
Pub Branch Design - Below the fold (DJ)
Typography
Discussions
Media figures
Pub Branch Pages (DJ)
downloads
share
manage
etc.
Branch Permissions & Submission (TR, IR)
v6 Testing
Merge & Launch collections (TR)
HDSR Landing Page Design (DJ)
HDSR Article Design Part 2 (DJ)
Pub Branch Design Part 2 (DJ)
Landing page builder
Download typeset PDFs
Editor fixes
Color picker in site management
Pub Editor fixes
Equation editor refactor
Citation editor refactor
Link editor fix
Attribution dropdown fix
Pub title live update
Our first cycle on the 2-week system we adopted in 2019.
Added rich styling options to non-Pub text editors (pages, etc.)
Password reset on profile page
Overhaul Pub link adding and editing experience
Added flag to exclude Pubs from
New file uploader interface
New streamlined Pub editor menu interface
Search
Mobile experience fixes
Design cleanup
Pages
Header bar
New collaborative WYSIWYM editor
Versions and permissions overhaul
Pages and site management overhaul
New inline discussion experience
New tag categorization feature
Turnkey community creation
Discussion channels
New PubPub landing page and branding
Transition all communities to version 5
