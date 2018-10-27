New Features in Version 5

WYSIWYM (What You See Is What You Mean) editing interface to avoid needing to save & preview Pubs
Fixed top editor bar for composing complex documents
Inline editor bar for quick tasks like adding links and discussions
New sidebar interface for managing images, citations, tables, embeds, etc.
Inline Pub title editing for quicker Pub creation
Import/export Pubs to/from .doc, .epub, .html, .md, .odt, .txt, .xml or .tex
Basic Pub view analytics
Separate working draft permissions for managing who can edit the document
Private and public snapshots for publishing multiple versions of Pubs
Ability to share individual snapshots with individual users with explicit permissions for full control of collaboration
Separate community admin permissions for Pub management
All contributors listed together, with a distinction between contributors and “byline” contributors, to support CASRAI CRediT guidelines
Discussions display as expandable previews rather than dots
New private, read-only, and public discussion channels to support everything from public feedback to expert commentary and private discussion groups
Admin dashboard redesign displaying all Pubs and their statuses
Group and display Pubs by tags for more flexible grouping and displaying of Pubs
Create private tags that only community admins can see
Redesigned Page layout options with new support for tag-based Pub groups, submission buttons, rich banner blocks, and HTML
Support multiple submission processes in a single community using submission buttons and tags
New basic review system allows authors to submit Pubs for review and community admins to approve them (support for more advanced review types coming soon)
New logo and logotype
New landing page with clear value proposition
Self-serve, instant community creation for new users
Global login and signup page redesign
Bi-weekly PubPub mailing list with new feature announcements and community activity
New help documentation, including community guidelines